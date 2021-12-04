UAE's medical data platforms to be unified to create world-class healthcare system

Integrated system will ensure easy and quick access to all public and private healthcare facilities in country

Published: Sat 4 Dec 2021, 10:14 PM

Riayati, the digital platform with medical data of patient's records, will be linked to other local health authorities in the UAE to create a unified world-class healthcare system, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced.

The ministry in partnership with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), Emirates Health Services (EHS) and Dubai Health Authority (DHA) will consolidate medical data on the Riayati platform to boost efficiency and quality of healthcare services.

The Ministry’s Riayati will be linked to Wareed (the EHS’ electronic medical record in Dubai and northern emirates) and Nabidh (the DHA’s health information network) in the first phase, and then with the DoH’s Malaffi (Mena’s first health information exchange platform) in the second phase.

All Abu Dhabi-based hospitals have been connected to the Malaffi platform in less than three years. The consolidation of different systems will lead to centralisation of different healthcare networks. An integrated system will ensure easy and quick access to all the public and private healthcare facilities.

“The launch of the central system Riayati comes in line with the UAE’s strategic directions in developing the health sector to improve disease monitoring and management of population health,” said Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention.

“We are striving to provide a world-class healthcare system while laying the essential foundations for its success, including a unified e-healthcare system, according to the directives and forward-looking vision of the wise leadership,” Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman, DoH, said.

“By drawing on the sophisticated infrastructure, high-calibre staff, as well as utilising innovation and digital transformation, efforts will be united to provide unified e-healthcare system to link medical service providers throughout the country, thus optimising the patient experience, improving therapeutic services, and enhancing the UAE status in the global health arena,” Al Hamed added.

Yossef Mohamed Al Serkal, Director-General, EHS, said that Wareed provides the central system with more than 50 per cent of health data in the northern emirates through 17 hospitals and over 80 health centres.

Riayati is an advanced system for documenting health, personal and administrative information and data for each person receiving health services in his record.