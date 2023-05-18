UAE: New 24/7 paediatric care facility opens in Abu Dhabi

Unit will manage cases for neonatal and paediatric patients through bedside services, such as cardiology, gastroenterology, orthopaedics, and pulmonology

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 18 May 2023, 12:43 PM

Two Mubadala Health partners have joined forces to open a specialised long-term paediatric care unit offering 24/7 service from a dedicated team of physicians, nurses and therapists, and the facility includes an in-house school and a gym too.

Expanding long-term paediatric care in Abu Dhabi, Amana Healthcare – one of the Middle East’s leading providers of long-term care, inpatient rehabilitation, and home care services, has opened a 29-bed unit in Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children.

With intensive care-level capabilities within a home-like setting, the unit offers round-the-clock care in a child-friendly atmosphere for patients in need of long-term acute services for complex medical conditions. Equipped with an indoor play area, in-house school, and paediatric gym, the facility will provide holistic care to children.

“Our objective is to help paediatric patients receive the care they need in a welcoming and child-friendly environment,” Dr Jason Gray, acting executive director, Amana Healthcare, said and noted that the unit will have finest Western-certified caregivers and physicians to look after children in need of complex medical care.

The facility will manage cases for neonatal and paediatric patients through bedside services. These will include X-rays, developmental checks, and other care interventions, such as cardiology, gastroenterology, orthopaedics, and pulmonology.

“We have specifically ensured that the hospital environment is tailored for paediatric patients and have introduced several quality-of-life programmes,” Dr Gray said.

The unit will provide patients with a comprehensive therapy programme involving physiotherapy, speech and language therapy, respiratory therapy, and dietetics, as well as a special education programme led by a trained specialist in this field.

Omar Al Naqbi, acting executive director at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, said the collaboration will result in delivering exceptional long-term care to the paediatric patients.

“Our partnership with Amana Healthcare bridges our specialties with its renowned long-term care unit. Amana Healthcare’s facilities help paediatric patients receive long-term acute services safely and comfortably, tailored to their needs.”

Quality-of-life programmes will be at the heart of all treatment plans. Paediatric residents will be offered the chance to engage in personalised activities such as movie groups, arts and crafts classes, community excursions, and in-house schooling. Birthdays and other special anniversaries will be planned, ensuring that patients can celebrate their important milestones.

The unit will use an integrated care model that allows for greater coordination and lowered risk of infection for ventilated patients being transferred between the intensive care unit and the long-term ventilation unit.

