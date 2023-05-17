Look: Dubai turns into premier training ground for 160 neuro, orthopedic surgeons

Highly qualified professors from Europe and America come to the emirate periodically to teach the surgeons, offering them hands-on experience in the latest techniques

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 17 May 2023, 5:44 PM

In recent years, Dubai has emerged as a hub for medical excellence in the region, attracting professionals from various fields of medicine. The city has become an unparalleled training ground for neurosurgeons and orthopaedic surgeons seeking to enhance their skills and expertise.

Over 160 surgeons from different parts of the world are undergoing an Arab Spine Course Diploma at the Neuro Spinal Hospital at Dubai Science Park to further enhance their skills and expertise in surgery by adapting to the latest technologies in the respective fields.

“Dubai's reputation as a medical destination is steadily growing because of world-class hospitals and a collaborative healthcare ecosystem that encourages innovation. As a result, an increasing number of surgeons worldwide are flocking to Dubai to take advantage of the unique training opportunities available,” said Prof. Abdul Karim Msaddi, chief medical staff head of the Neurosurgery & Spine Department at the hospital.

What drives surgeons to the UAE?

Dr Msaddi said the city's commitment to and acceptance of cutting-edge technology is another driving force attracting surgeons to undergo master courses in Dubai. “The medical facilities in Dubai are equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, including advanced imaging systems, robotic surgical platforms, and the latest tech in surgeries.

This enables doctors to familiarise themselves with the latest tools and techniques that can significantly improve patient outcomes,” said Dr Msaddi.

The course offers comprehensive training programs and workshops on a cadaver where the surgeons are receiving hands-on experience in the latest surgical techniques and advancements.

Highly qualified surgeons and professors from Europe and America come here periodically to teach the surgeons, belonging to the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, said Prof. Msaddi.

“The course includes modules like lumbar disc herniation and sciatica, degenerative spine disease, serious spinal conditions, cervical spine: surgical anatomy, anterior surgery, posterior surgery, primary spinal tumours, and spinal metastasis, [as well as] deformity in normal growth and congenital spinal malformations, idiopathic Scoliosis and much more,” said Dr Msaddi

Many doctors in Nigeria, India, China, Japan, and many other parts of the world are conducting successful surgeries that they learned in Dubai.

Dr Alexis Nang from Ghana, an orthopaedic surgeon who came to Dubai to learn new techniques in spine surgery, said, “I have been attending for the last two years and the course gave me exposure to major pathologies, lumbar and thorasic spine deformities, and pain management. It will be useful for me in further surgeries, helping many patients back in my country.

Doctors at the hospital believe that as Dubai continues to grow in healthcare, the city will be a training ground for neuro and orthopedic surgeons and is expected to strengthen further.

