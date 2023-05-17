Chemo robot, AI treatments: New oncology centre in Abu Dhabi transforms cancer care

The facility has 24 clinical departments that provide multidisciplinary, coordinated medical care under one roof

Photos by Ashwani Kumar

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 17 May 2023, 4:24 PM

A new state-of-the-art oncology centre, with cutting-edge technologies like chemo robot, adaptive radiotherapy using AI and machine learning, is transforming healthcare in the country and becoming a hub for cancer treatment in the region.

The Fatima bint Mubarak Center by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (CCAD) welcomed its first patient towards the end of 2022, and was officially inaugurated in March. Modelled on Cleveland Clinic US’ Taussig Cancer Center, the Abu Dhabi facility brings world-class diagnostic and treatment options and renowned expertise to the UAE. And over the months, the centre is receiving an increasing number of patients with over 10 per cent coming from abroad.

“This cancer centre has been designed for the unique needs of patients here in the UAE and the region,” said Dr Stephen R. Grobmyer, the Institute Chair of the Oncology Institute, CCAD. “What makes this cancer centre special is that it is designed to do several things. One is to facilitate multidisciplinary cancer care.”

The centre has 24 clinical departments that provide multidisciplinary, coordinated care under one roof. It brings experts from different fields and departments together in one place with all the equipment and facilities close at hand, optimising patient convenience. The cancer treatment includes, blood, breast, endocrine, gastrointestinal, genitourinary, gynaecological, head and neck, neurological, thoracic, ophthalmological and soft tissue cancers including melanoma, various skin cancers and soft tissue sarcomas.

“By bringing a facility that nurtures multidisciplinary care, and allows patients to get all the care they need in one place, it allows the doctors to communicate directly with each other and with the patient to streamline and make care safer and more efficient,” said Dr Grobmyer.

“Another strength of what we do here is our connection to Cleveland Clinic USA. We are part of the Cleveland Clinic global footprint, and we derive a lot of strength from the global enterprise,” he said during a media roundtable held at the centre’s tumour board room, where weekly meetings are held by specialists, and when needed they connect with their colleagues in the US through video conferencing.

Dr Wesam Ahmed, Dr Stephen R. Grobmyer, Dr Fady Geara during the media roundtable

Innovative technologies, research

The centre is the first in the country to introduce programmes like the 4th Angel programme – dedicated to matching cancer patients undergoing treatment with caregivers and trained volunteers of a similar age and with similar cancer experiences. The centre is also the first to introduce treatments and technologies like the Ethos adaptive radiation therapy and chemotherapy robot.

Ethos therapy is an innovative radiation technology that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to adapt a patient’s treatment plan based on changes in a patient’s anatomy over time. This allows physicians to adapt a patient’s daily treatment – a process that was previously considered impossible, is now done within minutes.

Ethos therapy

Meanwhile, a chemotherapy robot is an innovative piece of pharmaceutical technology that uses an automated compounding process to compound patient-specific hazardous medications to ensure caregiver and patient safety. Among other technologies and services include Edge radiosurgery, Brachytherapy, genetic counselling, genome testing, oncology retail and infusion pharmacies, Radioembolisation, TARE-Y90 therapy and more. The centre is also conducting clinical research studies to advance healthcare in the UAE, including a pilot study for breast cancer health awareness and genetics among Emirati women and will soon offer clinical trials to its patients.

Dr Fady Geara, the Department Chair of Radiation Oncology, CCAD, noted that the centre has got a dedicated bunch of experienced specialists who can make optimal use of the advanced technology.

“Over the year and half, we have assembled a team of experts from different backgrounds from the UK, the US, the region etc. And we have a very dedicated team with a lot of expertise in radiation oncology.”

Dr Fady Geara

The 19,000sqm centre has nine floors, 32 well-lit spacious exam rooms with scenic views, 24 private infusion rooms, procedure rooms, and artwork dotting all the corridors.

Dr Wesam Ahmed, the Department Chair for Haematology, Medical Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant in the Oncology Institute, CCAD, underlined that the centre offers holistic care and treatment.

Dr Wesam Ahmed

“The way we approach patient care in Cleveland Clinic is very unique to Cleveland Clinic, even in the US. The culture of Cleveland Clinic in general, is to help support the patient, how to support the family, to be able to go through the stress. So it’s not only treating cancer, we treat a patient,” Dr Ahmed said and added: “When we came to the UAE, we did not come here only to transfer technology from the US to here we came to learn, we came to understand the landscape, understand the needs of patients, because the needs of patients here are different than the patient somewhere else,” Dr Ahmed noted.

ALSO READ: