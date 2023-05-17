UAE: Be alert for these risks, symptoms of hypertension

Regular check-ups with a healthcare professional can help prevent serious health complications down the line, say medical experts

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 17 May 2023, 11:26 AM

Hypertension is a silent killer that can have serious consequences if left unchecked, a specialist said, marking World Hypertension Day.

Dr Rahat Ghazanfar, Staff Physician, Preventive Medicine, Medical Subspecialties Institute from Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, noted that it’s important for everyone to be aware of their blood pressure levels, and to take steps to manage it through lifestyle changes and, if necessary, medication.

“High blood pressure can often go undetected, so unless otherwise directed by your physician, you should get your blood pressure checked every two years from the age of 20. If hypertension runs in your family, make sure you are regularly monitoring your blood pressure, as well as making the recommended lifestyle changes to protect your heart health,” Dr Ghazanfar told Khaleej Times.

While hypertension does not present symptoms most of the time, here are a few signs that Dr Ghazanfar urged everyone to look out for:

Symptoms

People with very high blood pressure (usually 180/120 or higher) may experience some symptoms including severe headaches and chest pain, dizziness, nausea and vomiting, difficulty breathing, blurred vision or other vision changes, and anxiety and confusion.

Risk factors

Modifiable risk factors include:

Unhealthy diets (excessive salt consumption, a diet high in saturated fat and trans fats, low intake of fruits and vegetables)

Physical inactivity

Consumption of tobacco and alcohol

Being overweight or obese

Non-modifiable risk factors include:

A family history of hypertension

Age over 65 years

Coexisting diseases such as diabetes or kidney disease

