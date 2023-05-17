UAE: Be alert for these risks, symptoms of hypertension

Nasser AlQahtani, an expert, says UAE and Saudi Arabia are the front runners of the project
Hypertension is a silent killer that can have serious consequences if left unchecked, a specialist said, marking World Hypertension Day.
Dr Rahat Ghazanfar, Staff Physician, Preventive Medicine, Medical Subspecialties Institute from Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, noted that it’s important for everyone to be aware of their blood pressure levels, and to take steps to manage it through lifestyle changes and, if necessary, medication.
“High blood pressure can often go undetected, so unless otherwise directed by your physician, you should get your blood pressure checked every two years from the age of 20. If hypertension runs in your family, make sure you are regularly monitoring your blood pressure, as well as making the recommended lifestyle changes to protect your heart health,” Dr Ghazanfar told Khaleej Times.
Regular check-ups with a healthcare professional can help prevent serious health complications down the line.
While hypertension does not present symptoms most of the time, here are a few signs that Dr Ghazanfar urged everyone to look out for:
People with very high blood pressure (usually 180/120 or higher) may experience some symptoms including severe headaches and chest pain, dizziness, nausea and vomiting, difficulty breathing, blurred vision or other vision changes, and anxiety and confusion.
Modifiable risk factors include:
Non-modifiable risk factors include:
