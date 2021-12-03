Heavy vehicles banned from using four bridges connecting mainland to island until Dec 4.
Oman-based Indian expat Renjith Venugopalan Unnithan, has become this year's last Big Ticket Abu Dhabi millionaire after winning Dh10 million in Friday night's raffle draw.
He hit the jackpot with ticket number 052706 in just his second attempt.
“I have been in Oman for the past 12 years. But I took my first Big Ticket almost two years back -- I don’t remember the date, back then I bought it just to open my account in Big Ticket. I and a few of my friends had pooled in money to buy that ticket. But we weren’t lucky and then I had stopped participating until last month. I thought to try a second time to see if 2021 is lucky for me or not -- I am glad it was. This is still unbelievable,” said the 42-year-old from Kerala's Kollam district.
He will be sharing the prize money with five to six friends, who contributed to buy the winning ticket.
“All of my friends are over the moon. We didn’t expect to win. I wasn’t even watching the draw's live broadcast. It was my friends who informed me of my win over the phone.”
Renjith is happily married and a father to a five-year-old daughter. He said he was undecided on what to do with this 'unexpected' windfall in December 2021.
“I have been leading a normal life as an accountant at Seeb Mall. My wife and daughter are back in Kerala. I had never planned on what to do if I won because I never thought that I would hit the jackpot.”
For now, it is party time in Al Seeb for Renjith and his friends.
“Yes, me and my friends are going to have a blast,” he added.
