UAE: Indian expat becomes instant millionaire, wins raffle prize Dh1,000,000

Mahzooz’s 129th draw saw 1,645 winners take home Dh1,601,500 in prize money

By Web Desk Published: Sun 21 May 2023, 10:37 AM

UAE's widely loved weekly raffle draw, Mahzooz, has crowned the 44th guaranteed winner this week, making Indian expat Vipin an instant millionaire. In its 129th edition, Mahzooz also awarded Dh1,601,500 in winnings to 1,645 participants. However, no one claimed the top prize of Dh20,000,000 this week.

Thirty eight participants matched four out of the following five numbers 8, 12, 22, 25, 38 and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh5,263 each. 1,606 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.

As part of Mahzooz's revamped prize structure, where one lucky participant becomes a guaranteed millionaire every week, the 129th draw awarded Vipin from India, holding the raffle ID number 34312300, the guaranteed raffle prize of Dh1,000,000.

While the new prizes have become bolder and better, the rules of participation remain the same and will now be exclusively offered through the Saturday Mahzooz draw, held live at 9.00pm. For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20,000,000 and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1,000,000 every week to a GUARANTEED millionaire-to-be.

Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the UAE’s favourite draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity to win millions every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.

