UAE: Dubai Gold Souk Extension adds 295 new outlets

Ithra Dubai, a subsidiary of the sovereign wealth fund Investment Corporation of Dubai, on Tuesday announced the opening of the Dubai Gold Souk Extension (GSE).
Th GSE) adds 295 new shops, of which over 50 jewellery brands have opened their outlets. While more brands and speciality restaurants are in the process of setting up shops.
The GSE is part of the Deira Enrichment Project, a modern mixed-use community developed for residential living, business, commerce, and leisure and features a transportation hub that connects Deira to the heart of Dubai.
Dubai’s old Gold Souk is home to hundreds of gold jewellers outlets of various local and international brands.
The Dubai Gold Souk Extension maintains the charm and cultural characteristics of the original souk but offers a more urban experience with shaded walkways, superior facilities including workshops and co-working spaces, covered parking, restaurants, a nearby waterfront promenade, and a range of hotels; catering to residents, entrepreneurs, and tourists from around the world.
“The historic significance of this area has been uplifted to provide an enriched experience while accommodating the increasing number of visitors. Located in Dubai’s original trading hub, it will be one of Dubai’s top cultural attractions and the world’s destination for jewellery,” said Issam Galadari, director and CEO of Ithra Dubai.
“In order to push the dominance of Dubai as the Jewellery Destination of the World, Dubai Jewellery Group post covid opening has implemented several initiatives to revive and push the gold sector. With this inaugural ceremony of the Gold Souk Extension, we have unlocked another milestone,” said Laila Suhail, board member and chairperson for marketing of Dubai Jewellery Group.
“Sitting in front of the iconic Dubai Gold Souk, and against the backdrop of the Deira Creek, Gold Souk Extension will offer something new and added facilities which will further enhance the Dubai Gold Souk experience,” she added.
