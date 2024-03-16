UAE: Dewa pledges Dh20 million to Mothers’ Endowment campaign

Published: Sat 16 Mar 2024, 6:45 PM

Just four days after Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, it has issued more than 120,000 electronic participation certificates to contributors.

A participation certificate is issued to contributors that can be gifted to the mothers in the name of whom the donation was made.

This campaign allows contributors to make donations in their mothers’ names to honour them, highlighting the role of mothers in supporting their children’s education.

The campaign also establishes the values of honouring parents, kindness, compassion and solidarity, while solidifying the UAE’s humanitarian role and reviving the culture of endowments as a tool that ensures sustainable charity.

Major contribution

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has pledged Dh20 million to the fund that supports education in underprivileged communities, improving millions of lives.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dewa said: “Dewa is honoured to support the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, which celebrates and acknowledges mothers’ sacrifices and selfless giving while building upon the success of previous Ramadan campaigns launched by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.”

Donation channels

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign welcomes donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 9999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201).

Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

