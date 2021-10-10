UAE: Bohra leader urges community to remain loyal to country of residence

The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, head of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim Community, made a brief stopover in Sharjah on Saturday en route to Mumbai.
The community members appreciated the support of Ali Salim Al Midfa, chairman of the Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA), who facilitated Sultanul Bohra’s reception at Sharjah airport.
Dr Saifuddin advised the community to remain loyal and faithful to the country of residence, share the vision and ethos of the UAE leadership and work shoulder to shoulder with brother Emiratis and contribute their best talent, know-how, and engage in nation-building endeavours.
He prayed for their success and urged them to abide by Shariah, perform deeds and actions that please Allah and are of help and benefit to fellow citizens.
Dr Saifuddin thanked His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah; Their Highnesses the Rulers of all emirates.
He also prayed for their well-being and people of UAE and for the continued progress and prosperity of the country.
Dr Saifuddin recalled earlier visits to Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and expressed a desire to visit again and stay in the UAE for some time, and meet citizens and community members in every emirate.
