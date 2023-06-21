UAE: 3 delivery riders win trips back home to be with families for Father’s Day

'This is very special for me because I never got to meet my father as he died before I was born; it is very important for me that my children get to see me as they grow up'

by Nandini Sircar Published: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 1:01 PM

Three delivery riders in the UAE are experiencing a particularly meaningful Father's Day as they have the opportunity to return to their home countries and create lasting memories with their families during Eid-al-Adha.

Among them is 27-year-old Muhammad Arif Liaquat Ali, a Pakistani expatriate who emphasises the significance of this occasion for him, as he was born posthumously and never had the chance to meet or know his father. Therefore, being with his children, particularly during the festive season, carries a profound meaning for him.

Father’s Day in the UAE is celebrated on June 21 every year, and this opportunity comes to him and his colleague as a gesture of appreciation by a Dubai-based company that’s serving up thanks with a surprise for three lucky riders.

In collaboration with Deliveroo, a fast-food chain named Five Guys UAE also organised a unique rider day that started with a limo pick-up and tasting sessions for top-performing riders. These riders then entered a live draw to win trips back home with three names pulled from a rider’s helmet.

In an interview to Khaleej Times, Ali says, “The last time I went home was in December 2022. When I heard I had won this ticket, I couldn’t believe my ears. It’s the first time in my life that I have won anything like this. I have two children, one of them is three years old and the other is one year old. I can’t wait to see them.”

He adds, “This is very special for me because I never got to meet my father as he passed away four months before I was born. It is very important for me that my children get to grow up and see me. I am also very happy that I am able to see my children grow up.”

To show admiration for their dedication three Deliveroo riders are being treated to trips back to their home country, giving them the precious opportunity to reunite with loved ones.

Another beneficiary, Pakistani expat Muhammad Waseem who has been working as a Deliveroo rider for four years, recalls on the occasion of this day, how he saw his father toiling hard for the family.

He had then pledged to one day take care of his father. He says, “My father is a very hard-working man who worked even under dire circumstances. I remember one time when it was raining, I saw him riding his bicycle with one hand on the cycle and the other one holding the umbrella. At that moment, I thought to myself that I want to take care of my father. I could see he was struggling, and it was my turn to take care of him. Now Deliveroo gave me this chance to work in Dubai, and my father is able to relax at home.”

Waseem who is himself a father of two now, says, “My father’s prayers helped me win this ticket.”

He adds, “If you are work with honesty; the organisation recognises your hard work and gives you more opportunities. Wining this ticket means everything to me. This is the first time in four years that I get to see my wife, my kids, and my parents for Eid. I can’t fully describe my excitement in words.”

Similarly, 34-year-old Irshad Hussain also reiterates his excitement at being able to celebrate Eid with his four children this year, underlining that his son’s prayers have been answered.

Hussain reminiscences that his father, a diligent farmer, instilled enduring values in him. He aspires to pass on those very values to his own children.

He adds, “This is a very happy moment for me and my family. Since I came to Dubai, which was nine years ago, this will be the first time I would be able to celebrate Eid with them. The last time I spoke to my family, my son asked me if I would come see him for Eid. If I don’t go home, he said then bring me to Dubai. I think I won this ticket thanks to my son’s prayer.”

