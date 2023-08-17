UAE: 2 teenagers rescued after being stranded on mountain

The youths, aged 16 and 17, had ventured into the challenging terrain yesterday afternoon

by Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Thu 17 Aug 2023, 3:37 PM

The joint efforts of Ras Al Khaimah's Emergency and Rescue Department and the police led to the rescue of two young citizens who found themselves stranded in a rugged mountainous area in Wadi Qada'a.

The youths, aged 16 and 17, had ventured into the challenging terrain yesterday afternoon. One of them suffered from exhaustion and showed signs of fatigue.

The incident was reported to the operations room, and a specialised team was deployed to the location. Simultaneously, Ras Al Khaimah Police Aviation was alerted and initiated a search operation to pinpoint the youths' exact whereabouts. The collaborative efforts ensured that the trapped individuals were rescued.

The exhausted youth received essential first aid on-site before both were transported to Saqr Government Hospital for thorough medical assessments, ensuring their well-being.

Major Abdullah Al Saman, Head of the Emergency and Rescue Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, highlighted the importance of caution while exploring mountainous areas.

He emphasised the need for visitors to steer clear of hazardous locations and to remain vigilant, especially considering the soaring temperatures. He urged individuals to carry an ample supply of water to prevent similar incidents that could jeopardise their safety.

Major Al Saman encouraged the community to utilise the emergency number 999 to report urgent situations and the helpline 901 for inquiries, available around the clock throughout the week.

