Ramadan in UAE: Reduced work hours, holidays, free parking; changes during holy month explained

According to the law, consent shall not be a condition in emergency cases that require immediate surgical intervention
The holy month of Ramadan sees spirituality and a more relaxed pace of life prevail across the UAE. As the month of fasting draws near, greetings of ‘Ramadan Mubarak’, translating to ‘blessed’ or ‘happy’ Ramadan, resonate throughout the Emirates.
The daily routines of residents are also different — from work hours to school schedules and paid parking hours, there are many aspects of life that change during the holy month.
According to the Hijri calendar published by the Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), Ramadan will commence on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
Reduced work hours apply to both fasting and non-fasting employees. This helps employees be part of the month's spiritual activities and cultural practices. The UAE government typically announces reduced working hours for both the public and private sectors. While some jobs necessitate longer hours, most employees in the private sector enjoy a two-hour reduction in their workday. Government offices often close early, with working hours for public sector employees reduced to six instead of the usual eight hours.
Academic days are typically slashed down to five hours daily. However, this year, most schools will be closed during the first three weeks of the holy month. Institutions will be closed for either the spring or end-of-term break around this period.
Paid parking hours are modified during Ramadan. These will be announced closer to the holy month. Last year, Dubai applied fees from 8am to 6pm; and 8pm to 12 midnight Monday to Saturday — giving residents free parking for two hours on weekdays. Sharjah applied fees from 8am to midnight Saturday to Thursday.
In Dubai, it’s business as usual at most eateries. According to Visit Dubai, while there's no requirement for non-Muslims to avoid eating and drinking in public during the day, one “may choose to do so out of respect for those fasting”.
Iftar holds great significance during Ramadan as it marks the meal that breaks the day's fast after the Maghrib call for prayer. Iftar is usually a time for family and friends to gather and enjoy a special meal. Many hotels and restaurants in Dubai offer feasts and special Iftar menus to cater to the occasion. Additionally, numerous restaurants provide enticing offers and discounts for Iftar meals.
Thanks to reduced and relaxed work hours, fasting Muslims are able to offer most of their five daily prayers at mosques. Places of worship are usually full, especially during the special prayers called Taraweeh that are offered after Isha.
ALSO READ:
According to the law, consent shall not be a condition in emergency cases that require immediate surgical intervention
Expert says this could be because firms use subpar technology, or deploy their bots incorrectly
Ministry says it will work to ensure any 'unjustified increases in prices'
The Emirates will be responsible for providing flour, diesel, and other materials to ensure the operation of the five bakeries 24 hours a day
When the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, it will completely block the face of the Sun — causing the sky to darken as if it were dawn or dusk
Individuals were airlifted from the rugged mountainous region
Felix Jeby was last seen behind City Centre Sharjah
Drivers have been advised to be careful and maintain their safety