Ramadan in UAE: Dubai Gurudwara holds interfaith Iftar

Over 250 people from various nationalities and faiths join annual Iftar at Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara in Jebel Ali on Tuesday

Sunjay Sudhir, India Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Surender S Kandhari, Chairman Guru Nanak Darbar Sikh Temple Dubai, Dr Omar Al Muthanna, Chief Executive Officer at Community Development Authority and Major General Ahmed Khalfan Al Mansoori, Islamic Affairs and Charitable activities department during the iftar organized by Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara at Dubai on Tuesday. Photo: Shihab/KT

by Angel Tesorero Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 8:42 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 9:05 PM

Embodying the UAE's values of religious freedom, tolerance and peaceful co-existence, over 250 people from various nationalities and religions have joined the annual inter-faith Iftar held at Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara in Jebel Ali on Tuesday.

It was a night of coming together and sharing the blessings of the holy month. “Ramadan is a time for self-reflection and devotion though prayer and fasting. It is also about transcending to become the best version of ourselves to please the Almighty,” said Dr Surender Singh Kandhari, chairman of Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara, during his welcoming speech.

The Iftar was attended by Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE , Major General Ahmed Khalfan AlMansoori from Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), Dr Omar Al-Muthanna, CEO of the Regulatory and Licensing Sector at Community Development Authority (CDA) Dubai, as well as representatives from the US and French embassies.

Night of love and happiness

There were imams and religious leaders from Christian churches, as well as Jewish and Bahai communities. Father Isaak Zakhour from the Greek Orthodox Church told Khaleej Times: “The inter-faith Iftar is always a night full of love and happiness, where we see people of various faiths sitting together, connecting and enjoying lovely meals.”

Prominent Dubai-based businessmen were also part of the evening, including Kamal Vachani, group director and partner at Al Maya Group, who said: “We are blessed to be living in the UAE. We are grateful to the Rulers and this inter-faith Iftar is a symbol of people in the UAE living together in harmony.”

Shared responsibility

The message of peaceful co-existence was given emphasis by Dr Kandhari in his speech. He said: “Ramadan reminds us of our shared responsibility to treat others as we wish to be treated ourselves. This is also the time we uphold the basic principles that bind people of different faiths together, and our yearning for peace, justice and equality.”

Dr Kandhari also mentioned the similarities between Islam and Sikhism. He said: “In Islam, one of the greatest principles is feeding the hungry. We follow the same principle in Dubai Gurudwara, where all day food is served free to all. We serve daily 2,000 people on normal days, and 20,000 on Saturdays and Sundays. This is our commitment to society.”

