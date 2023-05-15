Look: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince attends wedding reception hosted by Mohammed Haji Al Khouri

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the Emirates' commitment to supporting all that achieves unity and stability in the friendly country
His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended a wedding reception hosted by Mohammed Haji Al Khouri for his son Omar’s marriage to the daughter of Abdul Wahed Muhammad Sharif Foulathi, and his son Ali’s marriage to the daughter of Aref Ismail Al Khouri.
The event, which was held at the Erth Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was also attended by a number of senior officials and relatives.
His Highness congratulated the newlyweds and their families, and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.
Take a look at some of the pictures from the event:
