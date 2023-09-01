Etihad confirms flights on schedule amid cancellations due to super typhoon Saola

From boardrooms to beaches: How UAE corporate travellers are incorporating leisure into their experiences
Dubai has become a stopover place for corporate dealings and meetings for people coming from different parts of the world
Etihad flights to and from China are operating as scheduled, a spokesperson from the Abu Dhabi-based carrier confirmed to Khaleej Times on Friday.
According to reports, hundreds of flights were cancelled in China's Guangdong province and Hong Kong as Super Typhoon Saola gathered strength and forced authorities to close businesses and schools. The super typhoon is packing winds of more than 200 kph and is moving towards the coast of eastern Guangdong that covers Hong Kong.
Meanwhile, Dubai-based Emirates already cancelled flights to and from Hong Kong for two days, from September 1 to 2. Affected flights include EK380, EK384 from Dubai to Hong Kong and Bangkok to Hong Kong on Friday; as well as flights EK381, EK385 from Hong Kong to Dubai and Hong Kong to Bangkok on Saturday.
Hong Kong-based carrier Cathay Pacific has also cancelled flights to and from Hong Kong International Airport on Friday and Saturday, including fight CX 738 that was supposed to leave Dubai on Friday at 10.45pm.
According to Cathay Pacific’s advisory, “further flight delays and cancellations may be required based on weather conditions and the typhoon’s path on Saturday morning.”
Cathay Pacific has waived refund, rebooking and rerouting charges. But new travels dates must be on or before September 30 and are subject to flight availability.
ALSO READ:
Dubai has become a stopover place for corporate dealings and meetings for people coming from different parts of the world
Dubai-based carrier to fly four times a week to Mombasa from January 17, 2024
The father of two says that he has not yet informed his family of his millionaire status as he is still adapting to his sudden windfall
UAE authorities have issued advisories asking residents to be watchful of social media fraud, take precautions when sharing personal, financial details
Enthusiasts will have to wait over 10 years for this rare celestial event to occur again
Three generations have arrived in Dubai on a stopover, visited school to address students
Jais will bring the advantages of generative AI across the Arabic-speaking world
By selecting a specific plot of land, users can instantly view essential details such as the area name, type of ownership and issuance date of the sitemap