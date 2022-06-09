Dubai launches new safety campaign to reduce pedestrian deaths

The incident allegedly caused the victim's pet 'psychological harm'
The safety of pedestrians is being prioritised in a new traffic campaign launched by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
Titled ‘Because Your Life is Precious, Cross Safely,’ the campaign aims to reduce the number of traffic-related fatalities and injuries and improve the traffic safety indicators in Dubai.
It involves motorists, workers and students and is part of the targets of the Dubai traffic safety strategy.
As part of the campaign, motorists are being asked to respect the rights of pedestrians. Workers are also being cautioned to only cross at designated areas. It also encourages students to comply with traffic safety rules when boarding or leaving vehicles or crossing roads.
Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA detailed how the campaign message will be sent out. “They will be broadcast on radios, displayed on outdoor signages and social media, and showcased in events held at workplaces and accommodations of workers,” she said.
“Awareness leaflets will be distributed to motorists at public parking areas urging them to give way to pedestrians and respect their right to cross the road, and slow down when approaching school zones.”
Workers in several multinational companies were given educative lectures and shown informative videos through online platforms and field events. The QR code of the film was printed in 10,000 gifts vouchers and distributed to workers during field events held in full compliance with the Covid-19 safety protocols.
The RTA has a comprehensive plan to cater to all pedestrian safety requirements. It includes designing and installing pedestrian bridges. By the end of 2022, the number of pedestrian bridges will increase to 138 and speed-calming devices will be installed along with crossings and cautionary signs in run-over spots or frequent cross points. It also aims to ensure the safety of pedestrians within school zones and streets nearby parks, mosques and others
