Dubai flights: Children stamp own passports, get special welcome at airport during Eid Al Adha

The UAE President discusses the potential to enhance collaboration and initiatives to combat global epidemics with Bill Gates
Children arriving at Dubai International Airport were warmly welcomed by a group of popular local cartoon characters, including Salem and Salama, as well as Modesh and Dana, who are mascots associated Dubai Summer Surprises.
The children were escorted from the aircraft's door and taken to the passport counters, where they were given the unique opportunity to stamp their passports themselves.
They were were presented with commemorative gifts as they posed for photographs and videos alongside the cartoon characters.
The initiative comes as part of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs’ (GDRFA) “ongoing efforts to foster an atmosphere of happiness during Eid Al Adha. It is also aligned with the Department of Economy and Tourism (DEE)'s campaign, supported by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).
"The campaign marks the inauguration of the 29th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival, and focuses on providing a warm welcome to children travelling to Dubai by ensuring smooth entry procedures at designated counters.
GDRFA director general Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri noted this special reception for children would continue throughout the shopping festival and beyond, as it is an intrinsic part of Dubai’s heritage to extend hospitality to all visitors.
ALSO READ:
The UAE President discusses the potential to enhance collaboration and initiatives to combat global epidemics with Bill Gates
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed expressed their sympathies
Al Azhar commends UAE's response to the incident, urges Islamic countries to take similar and clear positions
Initiative benefitted 100,000 families affected by the devastating February earthquake in Latakia, Aleppo, Hama and Homs
Smart shoppers rejoice as they rack up some real steals and are satisfied for making savvy purchases and stretching their budgets further
It offers adventure-seeking travellers the ultimate six-hour expedition in the captivating Lahbab dunes
The auspicious day started with prayers at mosques and then it was time for bonding
Americans chose the emirate ahead of Istanbul, Antalya, Palm Beach, Hong Kong and the Bahamas