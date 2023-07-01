Dubai flights: Children stamp own passports, get special welcome at airport during Eid Al Adha

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 1 Jul 2023, 3:38 PM

Children arriving at Dubai International Airport were warmly welcomed by a group of popular local cartoon characters, including Salem and Salama, as well as Modesh and Dana, who are mascots associated Dubai Summer Surprises.

The children were escorted from the aircraft's door and taken to the passport counters, where they were given the unique opportunity to stamp their passports themselves.

They were were presented with commemorative gifts as they posed for photographs and videos alongside the cartoon characters.

The initiative comes as part of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs’ (GDRFA) “ongoing efforts to foster an atmosphere of happiness during Eid Al Adha. It is also aligned with the Department of Economy and Tourism (DEE)'s campaign, supported by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).

"The campaign marks the inauguration of the 29th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival, and focuses on providing a warm welcome to children travelling to Dubai by ensuring smooth entry procedures at designated counters.

GDRFA director general Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri noted this special reception for children would continue throughout the shopping festival and beyond, as it is an intrinsic part of Dubai’s heritage to extend hospitality to all visitors.

