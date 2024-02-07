Dubai: Want to report a crime? Now, you can head to the nearest petrol station

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Wed 7 Feb 2024, 9:35 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Feb 2024, 9:45 PM

Have you fallen victim to a crime, seen any suspicious activities, or witnessed any road accidents and violations? Now, you can report them at your nearest petrol station across Dubai.

Yes, there is no need to go to any police station as Dubai Police have made it more convenient for residents and tourists to report any wrongdoings and get prompt action from authorities.

Dubai Police have recently partnered with petrol companies Emirates National Oil Company (Enoc), Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Emarat to provide a new service called On-the-Go. “This innovative service empowers individuals to report violations and contribute to enhancing security measures. Together, we ensure everyone's safety,” Dubai Police said.

First Lieutenant Majid bin Saed Al Kaabi, head of the “On-the-Go” initiative, noted: “The initiative is the first of its kind in the world to provide police services at fuelling stations.”

First Lieutenant Majid bin Saed Al Kaabi. Photo: Supplied

“The services are provided at 138 petrol stations across Dubai with a total of 4,867 staff from 11 entities trained to assist customers. They are from Enoc, Adnoc, Emarat, Dubai Taxi Corporation, Emirates Transport, International Centre for Security and Safety, First Security Group, Ward Security, Aman Security Training, Transguard Group, and Emirates Auctions,” Al Kaabi added.

'Police Eye' services

The latest police report at petrol stations is part of the 'Police Eye' services. The Police Eye service, available on Dubai Police app, website, and police stations, was launched a few years ago to allow the public to report crimes.

Last month, Dubai Police said they have received from the public in the past five years, more than 108,100 tips and information, including traffic violations, child and women abuse, human trafficking reports, use of illegal drugs and other violations.

Police Eye is also used for simple traffic accidents and missing person reports, as well as reporting scams and various e-crimes. Police Eye also receives tip-offs from abroad that are mostly related to illicit drugs.

Dubai Police have constantly appealed to the public to report any road safety violations through the 'Police Eye' app or by calling 901.

