'$3 million prize': RTA's self-driving transport challenge in Dubai opens for registration

The Roads and Transport Authority announced the opening of registration for the 4th Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport 2025, with a prize of $3 million for the winner.
The challenge includes multiple integrated transportation systems in one area, enabling passengers to utilise various modes of self-driving transport.
Participants must ensure their solution includes integration across at least 2 of the following modes of transport: Autonomous Taxi, Autonomous Shuttles, Autonomous Buses, Autonomous Drones, Autonomous Marine, Autonomous Logistics, Autonomous Aviation.
According to the challenge's official website, all autonomous modes in the proposed solution must meet at least SAE Level 3 of autonomy.
The challenge is part of RTA's strategy to align with the government drive to transform 25% of all mobility trips in Dubai into self-driving trips by 2030, a goal announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Participants can join as either an association of more than one company or as a single entity integrating multiple autonomous transportation systems. All leading companies with expertise in self-driving transport and integrating mobility systems are invited to participate.
Participants can register for the challenge through the dedicated website for this global competition: https://sdchallenge.awardsplatform.com
The names of the finalists will be announced in October 2024, and the winning company will be unveiled in September 2025 during the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport, with the winning company receiving a prize of $3 million.
