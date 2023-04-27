UAE

April 27 - May 3

PONNIYIN SELVAN - PART 2

PG-13 | 27 April 2023

TAMIL

In the year 978 AD, Nandini had plotted against the royal princes and Emperor Sundara Chozhar to exact revenge for the slaying of the Pandya King Veerapandian. She had infiltrated the Cholas by marrying the Chola treasurer Periya Pazhuvettarayar and creating a machiavellian scheme. It’s now a race against time for the Chola Princes to win the battle against the wrath of the Pandyas, the enraged army of the Rashtrakutas, the powerful Pazhuvettarayar’s betrayal, and in the case of Aditha Karikalan, the battle against his heart and the vengeful Nandini.

Click on the below Cinema to book your tickets

VOX Cinemas

Novo Cinemas

Reel Cinemas

Roxy Cinemas

CINEMA LOCATIONS

    NAME

    LOCATION

    CONTACT DETAILS

    Galleria

    Deira

    04-2737676

    Twin Cinema

    Al Quoz

    04-3469707

    Novo Cinemas

    Festival City

    04-2328328

    Novo Cinemas

    Ibn Batuta Mall

    04-3669898

    Novo Cinemas

    Dragon Mart 2

    04-2328523

    Novo Cinemas

    Al Ghurair City

    04-2289898

    VOX Cinemas

    Grand Hyatt

    600-599905

    VOX Cinemas

    Mercato Mall

    600-599905

    VOX Cinemas

    Mall Of The Emirates

    600-599905

    VOX Cinemas

    Deira City Centre

    600-599905

    VOX Cinemas

    Mirdiff City Centre

    600-599905

    VOX Cinemas

    Burjuman

    600-599905

    Reel Cinemas

    Dubai Mall/Marina Mall/The Beach

    04-4491903

    Reel Cinemas

    Jebel Ali Recreation Club

    04-4595100

    Cinema City

    Arabian Center - Mirdiff

    04-2845900

    National Cinema

    Baniyas Najda St.

    02-6711700

    Grand Safeer Cinema

    Musaffah.

    02-5521515

    Grand Al MariahÂ

    Al Najda St.

    02-6785000

    Novo Cinemas

    World Trade Centre

    02-6343003

    Novo Baniyas

    Bawabat Al Sharq Mall

    02-5864877

    Oscar Al Raha

    Al Raha

    02-5562008

    Oscar Al Wahda

    -

    02-4433244

    VOX Cinemas

    Marina Mall

    600-599905

    VOX Cinemas

    Nation Towers

    600-599905

    Cine Royal

    Khalidiyah Mall

    02-6819444

    Cine Royal

    Dalma Mall

    02-5502525

    Cine Royal

    Deerfields

    02-5633990

    Cine Royal

    Ruwais Mall

    02-8778080

    Star Cineplex

    City Centre

    06-5327555

    Al Hamra

    Near Lulu Centre

    06-5650953

    Novo Cinemas

    Mega Mall

    06-5751888

    Novo Cinemas

    Sahara Centre

    06-5316500

    Novo Cinemas

    Buhairah Centre

    06-5563300

    Oscar Cinema

    Al Shaab

    06-5211122

    Club Cinema

    Sports Club

    03-7222476

    Oscar Foah

    Al Foah Mall

    03-7843535

    Oscar Barari

    Barari Outlet Mall

    03-7221992

    Star Cineplex

    Al Ain Mall

    03-7511228

    Gulf Cinema

    -

    07-2223313

    Novo Manar

    Manar Mall

    07-2278888

    VOX Cinemas

    Hamra Mall

    600-599905

    Cinemax

    Al Naeem Mall

    07-2440222

    Star Al Nisr

    -

    09-2236262

    VOX Cinemas

    City Centre

    600-599905

    Star Dana

    -

    09-2243100

    VOX Cinemas

    City Center - Ajman

    600-599905

    Granada

    Umm Al Quwain

    06-7656804

