Gen Z really doesn't own anything

There is something important I’d like to clarify about this column: as much as it is about Gen-Z, what life is like for us today and the challenges we face and overcome, it is also about the problems of the future left up to us to solve for those who will come after us.

It’s with that we come to ownership, and the fact that people don’t own anything anymore. You think you own your stuff, but do you have complete control over it?

Leases on cars, leases on homes, entertainment and media subscription services, and anything that needs electricity or water to work and you’re paying a bill that covers it... you don’t own it. You can’t use your phone without a phone bill, so you don’t own your phone, to say nothing of monthly banking fees.

That’s right. We have to rent our own money.

But what is the issue? Is this just another knock-on effect of late-stage capitalism, planned obsolescence of things like fridges and computers making their way into other aspects of daily life?

It sounds extreme when laid out as I’ve done, but in my view, it comes down to people: we chose and continue to choose short-term, piecemeal conveniences that contribute to our culture of disposability and misuse. For the Gen-Z aspect, look to our tendency, compared to our elders’, to delay gratification, and the fact that we are generally more willing to abandon the thing that everyone uses.

Take the example of streaming services. No free advertising, just think of one, then list the stable of shows or programmes on it making you keep that subscription.

Not very many, is it?

As soon as I encountered the idea of ‘the end of ownership,’ I immediately cancelled three of my six subscriptions, leaving me with one I pay for, one my sister pays for, and one I have with a super cheap yearly bill that I’m never giving up.

But like a rent-controlled apartment in the 90s, if you leave, the price goes up.