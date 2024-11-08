Italian siblings bring sustainability solutions to the UAE through Kartell

Claudio Luti

Italian siblings Lorenza Luti and Federico Luti are committed to promoting sustainability solutions in the UAE through their global furniture brand Kartell.

The UAE, particularly Dubai and Abu Dhabi, has emerged as a pivotal market for the firm, enhancing its reputation as a leader in innovative design. The opening of flagship stores in Dubai Mall and Dubai Hills Mall underscores Kartell’s strategic commitment to the region. With plans to expand further, including to Nakheel Mall in March 2025, and a focus on bolstering e-commerce, Kartell is poised to meet the increasing demand across the Emirates.

Lorenza Luti

The inception of Kartell dates back to 1949 when Giulio Castelli, Lorenza’s grandfather, and her grandmother, the architect Anna Castelli Ferrieri, embarked on a mission to create objects imbued with pioneering qualities, defined by the adoption of novel production technologies focused on material efficiency and process effectiveness. This vision led to the establishment of Kartell.

Lorenza works side by side with her father, Claudio Luti, who is also the president of Kartell, to manage relations with designers, develop products, and actively participate in all of the brand’s strategic developments. She is also in charge of the Kartell Museum — which won the Guggenheim Award for “one of the best worldwide Industrial museums” — and is part of the Italian Industrial Museums Committee.

“Since its inception, the company has embraced an avant-garde approach to design, grounded in technological exploration and innovation, crucial for addressing the challenge posed by plastic materials lacking a distinct identity prior to processing, unlike natural materials,” said Lorenza.

Upon assuming leadership of the company in 1988, Claudio revamped the product catalogue while staying true to the brand’s DNA, channeling efforts towards quality, technological advancement, and the exploration of new, high-performance materials through collaborations with esteemed international designers.

He also spearheaded a transformative distribution revolution with the introduction of exclusive Kartell spaces and flagship stores.

After earning a degree in Economics with a concentration in marketing and strategic management from Bocconi University in Milan, Lorenza chose to gain work experience outside of her family’s business, joining Ermenegildo Zegna’s retail department, which taught her skills that proved beneficial when she transitioned to Kartell.

Managing Kartell’s flagship store in Milan in 2002 marked the beginning of Lorenza’s journey with the brand. It was followed by a year as an area manager in Paris.

In 2005, she assumed the role of Marketing and Retail Director during a period of significant growth for the company.

“While working for a family-owned company such as Kartell is rewarding, it demands a high level of dedication as personal and professional aspects often intertwine. Despite the challenges, the opportunity to contribute to a legacy spanning generations, led by myself and my brother Federico, who serves as the Worldwide Commercial Director, alongside our father, Claudio Luti, is truly fulfilling,” said Lorenza.

Federico, Kartell’s Worldwide Commercial Director, earned his university degree in Business Economics at the Bocconi University in Milan, specialising in the internationalisation of companies.