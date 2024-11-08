UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for fog in some areas

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Friday evening issued a warning for fog formation in several areas across the UAE.

In a post on X, the weather department said the fog and mist will start around 1am and last until 10am on Saturday.

It further warned of deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas.

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog.