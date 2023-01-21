Dubai Destinations: Swing over bustling city in sky-high adventure; here's a guide to this bucket-list experience

Why settle for a basic selfie at the mall when you can head to the top of a building and take snaps with Downtown Dubai right beneath you?

Ever dreamt of clicking an iconic photo to remember Dubai by swinging in front of the city’s magnificent skyline like this? Then try the Edgewalk experience at the Address Skyviews Observatory. It has been rightfully included as one of the experiences in an ultimate bucket list launched as part of the Dubai Destinations campaign.

With several activities and restaurants to choose from, the Address Skyviews Observatory, nestled close to The Dubai Mall in the downtown area, has become a firm favorite among tourists and residents.

Providing breathtaking views of the Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai, and surrounding areas, the hotel offers several packages — from the Edgewalk experience, a visit to the observatory that includes a ride down the Glass Slide, to several dining options including afternoon tea.

The Observatory

Arriving early for our 4pm appointment for the Edgewalk experience, team KT was ushered through a security checkpoint and took the elevator to the 53rd floor. Once there, we were assigned lockers for our belongings. “Our next walk will be at 4.45pm,” the attendant informed us. “You can look around the observatory and get back here in time for that.”

While waiting for our turn, our first stop was at the Glass Slide. Riders can enjoy an exhilarating slide down a transparent tube on the tower’s exterior which links level 53 with level 52. A picturesque view of the city awaits those who can manage to keep their eyes open during this adrenaline-pumping experience.

After the slide, we headed to the Glass Walk — one of the most Instagrammable spots in the city. Here, visitors were seen sitting, standing and reclining on the glass as they tried to capture the best angles in their photos. While walking across the 46-metre glass floor, it was a treat to watch the buzzing traffic, criss-crossing Metro trains and the beautiful city bustling below

So picturesque was the view that we lost track of time, continued clicking photographs for well over an hour, and missed our 4.45pm walk. A ticket to the observatory is priced at Dh85 for adults and Dh70 for children up to the age of 12.

The Edgewalk experience

Priced at Dh504, the Edgewalk experience is the city’s highest full-circle hands-free walk on a ledge with no windows or other protective barriers standing between the participant and sky-high views.

Situated over 219.5 metres above the ground, it is the perfect way for thrill-seekers to take some memorable photos. The ticket also includes a trip down the glass slide and access to the observatory.

At 5.30pm, we were kitted out in protective wear, all set for the experience. Wearing black overalls, helmets, and a security pouch with our phones, the group of six was taken into the prep room where we were attached to the safety gear.

“You don’t have to worry,” reassured instructor Billy. “This is Dubai. All the safety precautions are top-notch. I will show you how to stand on your tiptoes at the edge of the ledge and how to swing from it. However, there is no pressure whatsoever. If you don’t feel comfortable, you don’t have to do it.”

When the door opens and we all file out in a single line, the cool breeze whips our face as the majestic Burj Khalifa comes into view. Some of the participants gasped at the beauty of the city.

Next to us, Aya leans as far as she can on the ledge and experiences the wind on her face. “I love this,” she exclaimed . The Lebanese tourist is in town to visit her father who works here. Alongside her, her friend Zainab hesitantly stepped on the edge.

“One of the best things about this job is watching people overcome their fear,” said Billy. “It feels great to be able to make a small difference in their lives.” The Filipino national has been working at the Skyview Observatory since it opened in 2022 and walks around the building at least 25 times a day.

