Look: Dubai's popular open-air market returns with New York City vibes

Looking for a new hip place to check out this weekend with family and friends? Dubai's much-loved open-air market is back for its 10th edition, and it has got all the cool spots for some selfies.
This year's Etisalat Market Out of the Box (MOTB) is now open at its new home in Dubai Design District, where it will be running for 10 days until January 29.
Whether you want to shoot some hoops on the street or just feast on some good food, the MOTB is the place to be. It features a new look inspired by New York City so don't forget to take some pictures for the 'Gram.
Those who are looking to shop will be spoilt for choice, as the market gathers some well-known homegrown brands. As many as 60 retail units are participating for this edition, with 25 food and beverage stalls. Seventy-five per cent of the products showcases are local.
The market is divided into five zones: luxury, urban, lifestyle, arcade, and food and entertainment.
At the luxury zone, visitors will find high-end local brands, from eyewear to accessories, jewellery, cosmetics, and beauty products.
The New York-style urban zone showcases streetwear outfits, an emerging trend for Gen Z and millennials, while lifestyle consists of furniture and home decorations.
The arcade zone promises to be a hit among kids and the kids at heart. And on top of it all, a food zone offers hundreds of delicacies from different parts of the world.
All visitors who are coming to the market are treated to jam-packed music and dance sessions throughout the day.
Don’t miss out on the exciting return of Dubai Beats with free live concerts featuring the best young Arab musicians for four nights: January 20, 26, and 27.
Dubai Design district can be reached by road and is just 10 minutes from the city center. However, buses are available throughout the city if you are traveling by public transport. Visitors can reach Oud Metha Metro station and hop on bus 66 to reach Dubai Design District.
Monday to Thursday: 4pm to 10 pm
Friday: 4pm to 12 am
Weekends: 12 pm to 12 am
