Dubai travel: Emirates announces new flight to popular Asian destination

With the country opening up to tourists post Covid, chefs and restaurants are joyfully experimenting with flavours and ingredients
Emirates announced a fourth flight between Bangkok and Dubai from January 1, 2023, boosting connectivity between the two gateways and providing more options for travellers.
The additional frequency will help serve the increased demand for international travel to and from Bangkok, as Thailand’s travel and tourism sector experience a steep revival.
The additional Emirates flight will be operated by the airline’s flagship Airbus A380.
Emirates’ flight EK374 – operated by a 3-class configuration - will depart Dubai at 10.35pm, arriving in Bangkok at 7.35am, the following day. Emirates’ return flight EK377 – operated by a 2-class configuration - will leave Bangkok at 2am, arriving in Dubai at 6am. All times are local.
Emirates offers 28 weekly flights to Bangkok and 14 weekly flights to Phuket as well as onwards to 130 destinations across 6 continents. Emirates also operates a daily direct flight to Hong Kong from Bangkok.
ALSO READ:
With the country opening up to tourists post Covid, chefs and restaurants are joyfully experimenting with flavours and ingredients
Passengers can also travel to Istanbul at fares starting at Dh1,995 in economy class
Circular also states that the regulation will be applicable to those travelling on a tourist or visit visa but will exclude residence or employment visas
A deep-dive into some of its most famous spots reveal why Italy remains one of the most popular tourist destinations
A group of wide-eyed pupil travellers from Abu Dhabi’s Canadian International School participate in projects related to primary institutions that are located adjacent to Tsavo East National Park
The emirate's iconic structure may soon take the number one spot from Paris' Eiffel Tower, as the city continues to grow as one of the world’s most important travel hubs, say experts
It will soon be flying travellers to one of the largest shopping destinations in Europe, as well as a Greek island famous for stunning landscapes and a rich cultural heritage
Travel industry executives say that residents can fly to a few Schengen countries only after November as visa appointments have been delayed