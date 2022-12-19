Dubai travel: Emirates announces new flight to popular Asian destination

The additional flight will be operated by the airline’s flagship Airbus A380

By Web Desk Published: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 1:46 PM

Emirates announced a fourth flight between Bangkok and Dubai from January 1, 2023, boosting connectivity between the two gateways and providing more options for travellers.

The additional frequency will help serve the increased demand for international travel to and from Bangkok, as Thailand’s travel and tourism sector experience a steep revival.

The additional Emirates flight will be operated by the airline’s flagship Airbus A380.

Emirates’ flight EK374 – operated by a 3-class configuration - will depart Dubai at 10.35pm, arriving in Bangkok at 7.35am, the following day. Emirates’ return flight EK377 – operated by a 2-class configuration - will leave Bangkok at 2am, arriving in Dubai at 6am. All times are local.

Emirates offers 28 weekly flights to Bangkok and 14 weekly flights to Phuket as well as onwards to 130 destinations across 6 continents. Emirates also operates a daily direct flight to Hong Kong from Bangkok.

