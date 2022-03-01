Look: Abu Dhabi-Dubai railway line now complete

13,300 workers built the 256km line in 27 months

Abu Dhabi and Dubai are now linked by a direct railway line. Once fully operational in the next few years, passenger trains will see residents travel between the two Emirates in under 50 minutes.

Part of the National Rail Network, the line between the UAE Capital and Dubai took 47 million working hours and 27 months to build.

The 256km-long track includes 29 bridges, 60 crossings and 137 drainage channels. The total excavation and backfill work amounted 46 million cubic metres. Over 13,300 workers took part in the construction process.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, posted a video and photos of the historic moment, tweeting that he witnessed it with Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court and Chairman of Etihad Rail.

The two leaders installed the final piece on the railway track.

The UAE Railway Programme was launched as a part of Projects of the 50, with an investment of Dh50 billion. It includes a national network of railway projects that would link the seven emirates. The programme is expected to create economic opportunities amounting to Dh200 billion.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed tweeted: “The completion of this link between Abu Dhabi and Dubai is a great achievement for Etihad Railways … The economic and developmental benefits will extend for many years and the competitiveness of the UAE will rise. Most importantly, the spirit of the union will take root among all regions of the country with this great national project.”

Etihad Rail’s passenger services will be the first of its kind, connecting the cities and regions of the UAE. The National Railways Programme, which was launched by the UAE government in December 2021, forms the largest land transport system in the country.

The passenger trains will strengthen connectivity between the UAE by connecting 11 cities and locations from Al Sila to Fujairah. Travelling at a speed of 200kmph, with a capacity of 400 passengers per train, the number of users is expected to increase to more than 36.5 million annually across the country by 2030.

Passengers will be able to commute between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah in 100 minutes; between Dubai and Fujairah in 50; and between Abu Dhabi and Al Ruwais in 70 minutes.

