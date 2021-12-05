UAE Railway Programme: Dubai to be a 50-minute train ride away from Abu Dhabi

By 2030, the number of passengers is expected to reach more than 36.5 million annually

Graphical representation. Photo: Supplied

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 5 Dec 2021, 4:50 PM Last updated: Sun 5 Dec 2021, 4:54 PM

UAE residents and visitors will soon be chugging their way across the country in trains.

The UAE Railway Programme announced on Sunday promises to be the largest integrated system for transporting goods and passengers across the country.

The programme was launched in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

ALSO READ:

Graphical representation. Photo: Supplied

As per details announced by the UAE Government, the railway programme includes three key projects:

Freight Rail: It includes the Etihad Rail freight services.

Rail Passenger Services: It aims to connect 11 cities — from Al Sila to Fujairah. At a speed of 200km/h, passengers can travel from Abu Dhabi to Dubai in 50 minutes, and from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah in 100.

By 2030, the number of passengers is expected to reach more than 36.5 million annually.

Integrated Transportation Service: An innovation centre will be established to ensure the integration of the smart transportation solutions. A network of light rail will be connected to the Rail Passenger System to facilitate transportation inside UAE cities.

Additionally, smart applications and solutions will also be developed to allow planning and booking trips; integrating logistics operations; port and customs services; and providing integrated logistics solutions.