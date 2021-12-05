UAE Railway Programme: Dubai to be a 50-minute train ride away from Abu Dhabi

Major traffic jams as fruit, vegetables scattered on street
Transport1 week ago
UAE residents and visitors will soon be chugging their way across the country in trains.
The UAE Railway Programme announced on Sunday promises to be the largest integrated system for transporting goods and passengers across the country.
The programme was launched in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
ALSO READ:
As per details announced by the UAE Government, the railway programme includes three key projects:
By 2030, the number of passengers is expected to reach more than 36.5 million annually.
Additionally, smart applications and solutions will also be developed to allow planning and booking trips; integrating logistics operations; port and customs services; and providing integrated logistics solutions.
Major traffic jams as fruit, vegetables scattered on street
Transport1 week ago
Motorists have been advised to use alternate roads during the race
Transport1 week ago
Thousands of people expected to join Dubai Run this Friday
Transport1 week ago
The scheme will begin with five cars covering nine locations on Yas Island.
Transport1 week ago
Nation-wide events and celebrations have been announced to mark the country's National Day
Transport1 week ago
850 bidders participated in two auctions in November.
Transport1 week ago
Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer highlights Dubai’s journey in autonomous transportation
Transport1 week ago
A smart service that enables customers to identify the closest available rental car via app, and then drive and pay as per usage
Transport1 week ago