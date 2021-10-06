Google to launch Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro smartphones on October 19
Phones will be the first to feature in-house Tensor chip
American tech giant Google recently announced that it will launch its new smartphones Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on October 19, 2021.
Google revealed the information through its Twitter handle - Madebygoogle. The company also provided a link to the launch page of Google Pixel 6.
The event is scheduled to take place at 10am PT. As per Indian Standard Time (IST), it will begin at 10:30 pm on October 19.
The launch event can be live-streamed on Google’s official YouTube channel. It can also be watched live on the social media handles of the tech giant.
It is possible that we will see the official release date for Android 12 for Pixel devices at this event. So far, Google has only released Android 12 as AOSP but only gave “next few weeks” as a time frame for the Android 12 update for Pixel and other OEM devices, reported GSM Arena.
The Pixel 6 phones will be the first to feature Google’s in-house Tensor chip along with a modern design and fancy new cameras using Samsung sensors.
These will also be the first phones to launch with Android 12. Pricing and availability to be revealed at the launch event.
-
Tech Reviews
Google to launch Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro smartphones ...
Phones will be the first to feature in-house Tensor chip READ MORE
-
Tech Reviews
Google flight search tool to help users filter...
Function to help travellers fly 'greener' READ MORE
-
Technology
Cisco shares vision for sustainable future at...
Cisco, the official Digital Network Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai,... READ MORE
-
Technology
'The buck stops with Mark': 12 highlights from...
Frances Haugen told US senators what she saw inside the company READ MORE
-
Americas
US: Student arrested hours after Texas school...
Two people were shot and two others had unspecified injuries after a... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: French envoy houses evacuated Afghan girl's...
Now, Juji the mynah can say 'Bonjour'. READ MORE
-
Africa
WHO experts back malaria vaccine for African...
Recommendation of Mosquirix vaccine could potentially save hundreds... READ MORE
-
UAE Holidays 2021
Expo 2020: These employees can get paid leave to...
Visitors from around the globe have been thronging to the mega fair... READ MORE
Government
UAE: New federal authority to merge three entities
6 October 2021
Sports
India hockey withdraws from 2022 Commonwealth Games
6 October 2021
News
Dubai: Tickets for Burj Al Arab hotel tour to start at Dh399
6 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
35 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?