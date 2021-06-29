Your gateway to a richer life
Key trends driving the real estate market in the UAE indicate that its future looks bright
Real estate has long been a vital pillar of the UAE's economy, helping to consolidate its position as a gateway to the Middle East and beyond. Despite the impact of the pandemic, increased borrowing limits, coupled with stronger regulations and enhanced business confidence, are significant factors expected to drive activity in the sector during 2021.
As investors look to capitalise on these trends and buy properties, some of the key trends to consider are:
New Niche Segments
Across the Emirates, there has been an increased focus on affordability; with many low to mid-end property options entering the market. Additionally, the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan is expected to significantly contribute to the industry as more residents look for vibrant, green and inclusive communities to live in, and others look for larger spaces to accommodate their new 'work-from-home' schedules. Location should therefore be an important factor in any investment strategy.
Better Borrowing Conditions
The decision by the US Federal Reserve to maintain low benchmark interest rates has had a knock-on effect on home loan interest rates in the UAE; enabling individuals to benefit from significantly lower borrowing costs. The UAE Central Bank has also further boosted the market by increasing the loan to value ratios - allowing buyers to receive a mortgage of up to 80 per cent of the property value, or 85 per cent if they are UAE Nationals.
Digital Technology
Technological advancements in the real estate sector have transformed the home-buying journey to be more transparent and easier to navigate. Several banks in the region have made home loans accessible on the internet within just a few clicks. At Mashreq, customers can learn their loan eligibility, the cash flow required to purchase a property, and receive a pre-approval on their mortgage in just 10 minutes. Choosing the right financial partner, therefore, can make the process easier than ever, when purchasing a dream home.
Finally, as travel restrictions ease, Expo 2020 approaches and business confidence returns - investors will also have ample opportunities for a return on their investment in the long-term, as real estate prices rise gradually once more.
Customer testimonials
I'm a first-time property buyer in the UAE, and was anxious about the whole process. Your guidance, expertise and proactive service made the whole experience seamless throughout my mortgage application. Thank you for the excellent service and exceptional support provided. I'm very grateful to have had such a highly knowledgeable and trustworthy advisor dealing with my mortgage application.
Thank you Mashreq Bank for helping me make my dream come true.
Dajana Soja
The overall experience of the mortgage was very pleasant and I'm happy with rates and the speed of disbursement.
Tejas Vishwanath
-
Supplements
Your gateway to a richer life
Key trends driving the real estate market in the UAE indicate that... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Graduation 2021 - Dream Big
Do what you love and be a lifelong learner: James Batts, Principal of ... READ MORE
-
Supplements
One gateway to all exam preparations
Prep for 11 different fields under one roof at Knowledge Point... READ MORE
-
Supplements
What does 'test-optional' mean?
Offering personalised test prep to ensure that each student excels in ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-Abu Dhabi flight suspension extended till...
The decision has been taken due to the prevalent Covid-19 situation. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Turkey halts flights from 6 countries due...
Those arriving from Pakistan or who have been there in the last 14... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Vaccination proof not required to visit...
However, vaccinated individuals will still be required to comply with ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Philippines extends restrictions until...
A ban was extended on inbound travel from Oman, the UAE and most... READ MORE
Jobs
UAE: Paid internship offers over Dh26,000 salary