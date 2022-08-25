Your Future Begins Here

With its top-notch ranked programmes and vast array of degrees to choose from, this university ranks among the best in the region for prospective students from all over the world

Published: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 10:11 AM Last updated: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 10:13 AM

Deciding to go to university is one of the most important decisions you will make about your future. Now is the time to move forward into the future you desire with one of the top-notch accredited programmes at Ajman University (AU), which offers an ideal study environment for those who want both professional and educational experiences.

AU is ranked among the top six universities in the world and one of the first two in the UAE to earn a global accreditation from the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) in the UK. AU has nine colleges, including Medicine; Dentistry; Pharmacy and Health Sciences; Architecture, Arts and Design; Engineering and Information Technology; Business Administration; Law; Humanities and Sciences; and Mass Communication, providing 22 undergraduate and 14 graduate programmes all of which are locally and internationally accredited.

AU is holding an enrollment open week from August 22 to 28, where prospective students and their parents are invited to visit the campus, learn more about the academic requirements, discover student housing options, and benefit from a various range of scholarships and discounts as well as waiver of admission fees.

Students will have the opportunity to tour the campus, including academic, social and recreational facilities, chat to current students, get information about our wide range of programmes and gain a general understanding prior joining the AU community.

This event will also allow students to meet our college representatives and faculty members who can provide students with advice on the best programme for them based on their interests, academic capabilities and career aspirations. The admissions team is well prepared to answer any questions about all aspects related to joining AU.

On the other hand, the Deanship of Student Services is finalising the preparations for welcoming new students on campus. Moreover, all offices are working to provide a comfortable environment for students, enabling them to have a safe and efficient educational journey. It is noteworthy that the Office of International Academic Affairs (OIAA) plays a vital role in making international students feel at home within the campus. With more than 70 nationalities on campus, diversity is rooted within AU’s values. The OIAA aspires to add new outstanding meanings to the term by offering international academic experiences for students and faculty members.

Founded in 1988 as the first private institution of higher education in the UAE and the Gulf region, Ajman University (AU) is now being recognised as an emerging leader on the global academic map. The 2023 QS World University Rankings lists AU among the Top 651-700 institutions worldwide – its highest position ever – and at number six in the UAE. AU is also ranked second best in the UAE among private universities and third best among all UAE-based universities for employer reputation. This is an extraordinary achievement with immense value to its students and alumni, who are becoming increasingly in demand by local, regional, and international organisations and companies.

Raphael Oladokun, AU alumnus

I would describe my journey with Ajman University as one of achieving the unexpected. I had experiences I never imagined. I would have. It is a journey I am happy about because apart from improving myself, I can confidently say that I was also able to give a little back to the Ajman University community. It feels good to begin a new phase and I am grateful to all who played a part in my recently concluded one.”