UKCBC launches grants worth Dh 1 million

Published: Wed 30 Mar 2022, 10:11 AM Last updated: Wed 30 Mar 2022, 10:13 AM

Up to 100 per cent merit scholarships under Geomon Joseph Foundation

The UK College of Business and Computing is one of the pioneer vocational colleges in the United Kingdom and has been at the forefront of vocational training for the past two decades. The credit for its quality of excellence lies with none other than Geomon Joseph. Eighteen years ago, he set out to empower the less privileged and socially disadvantaged students by quick yet efficient upskilling through vocational courses offered by UKCBC. Sadly, he passed away in August 2020, but his legacy continues through the Geomon Joseph Foundation. His beloved spouse, Smitha George, has taken forward his mission by instituting the foundation and taking up various support initiatives.

UKCBC Dubai

UKCBC established its first international campus in the heart of Dubai International Academic City with a sprawling 19,000 sq ft campus in 2018. Well-equipped with modern classrooms, a multi-purpose auditorium, computer labs and a library, UKCBC aims to simulate the challenges of real-world working environments within the safety net of a campus experience.

UKCBC Dubai delivers courses ranging from business, computing, engineering, and education. They also train for professional courses like ACCA, English, and IELTS preparation. The courses have been carefully designed with the guidance of potential employers and higher education experts to balance everyday on-the-job learning while keeping an eye on the future challenges that the students' careers will entail.

Pearson Partnership

UKCBC also prides itself in creating academic partnerships that have guided local, expatriate and international students towards achieving their educational goals. Every single BTEC programme certification from UKCBC is awarded by Pearson — the world’s largest education company which translates to international recognition. The Pearson programmes are also partnered with 200+ universities, facilitating student transfers at various levels and enable young stalwarts to further their education every step of the way.

Campus Life

Student bonds and camaraderie are solidified in and beyond the classroom with a vibrant and multicultural student life being shaped by the presence of students representing over 60 plus countries. But don’t take our word for it, this is what Beulah Ruth has to say about her experience at UKCBC Dubai.

Beulah Ruth, BTEC Level 5 HND in Business

As a student in BTEC HND level five, I am so proud to have passionate people around me who are hungry to grow in knowledge and experience. They allow me to pursue my dreams and my love for business at the same time. The UK College faculty is supportive and goes out of the way to do extra so you can excel in what you want to pursue. This is a place for the dreamers,” said Beulah Ruth, BTEC Level 5 HND in Business.

Upskilling

Upskilling is the foundation of all UKCBC’s teaching endeavours,with an emphasis on the traditionally ignored components of education including soft skills like interpersonal communication, personal branding, and public speaking.

Geomon Joseph Foundation

All of this could not have been possible without the driving force that was Geomon Joseph, who envisioned this in 2007 with a college on one building floor and about 40 students. His vision enveloped a sustainable and student-focused teaching model, and over the years, that mission has continued unfalteringly.

Though he is no longer with us, his dreams will live on through the Geomon Joseph Foundation, his family, and his staff. The chairperson, Smitha George is very firm in the foundation’s conviction to further his mission. The holistic development of the students will be the prime focus. Initiatives like merit scholarships, grants to less advantaged students, and support for innovative education projects are keyed as initiatives to be taken up by the foundation.

Students who are interested in applying for the foundation grant or any of the scholarships can submit their application at: scholarships@ukcbc.ac.ae

To know more about the details of the programme and eligibility.

call: +971 4 871 5333 or

WhatsApp: +971 55 618 4219

The Geomon Joseph Foundation is aiming to issue over 500 academic scholarships/financial grants to students in the year 2022 and create another highly skilled cohort of students ready to rise to the challenges of the competitive global markets.