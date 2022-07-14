UAE Global Trade Hub In The Middle East

Syam P. Prabhu, BA (Law), LL.B, LL.M,Founder and Managing Director,AURION

Syam P. Prabhu the UAE-based consultant has been paving way for business setups in the country with a highly efficient team and best-in-business processes

By Rhonita Patnaik Published: Thu 14 Jul 2022, 10:13 AM

The UAE is a young country geographically positioned to act as the hub of global trade and commerce. According to a report published by Global Finance Magazine, UAE has been ranked second most safest country in the world and ranked number one in Bloomberg’s Covid-19 resilence ranking as the safest country to live in amid Omicron threat. The country is witnessing huge surge in number of investors and multinational companies entering to setup their business. The proximity to other countries in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia, and the logistics connectivity to all major cities of the world makes it the ideal location to set up the headquarters of any business.

The UAE has a stable polity and efficient administration to run the country. Being one of the most peaceful countries in the world, the UAE has become the most sought-after destination for foreigners to settle down as their second home.

The Land of Freezones

The UAE is renowned as the ‘Land of Freezones’ with more than 40 successful freezone authorities within UAE. Free trade zones are designated areas within the UAE with their own rules and regulations to facilitate business. These freezones are the strong pillars of growth of the country as they attract foreign investors and multinational companies. The companies established in these freezones enjoy various exemptions and incentives compared to the mainland companies.

The competition amongst freezone licensing authorities have paved way for interesting and attractive business license packages at a meagre fees. This is highly beneficial for startups and new entrepreneurs to venture into business.

AURION @ 15 and Freezones

Foreign investors in the UAE are always on the lookout for a trusted corporate service provider for incorporating company, obtaining residence visas, and opening corporate and personal bank accounts. Business consultants are essentially brokers who connect businessmen with various government licensing authorities.

AURION is one of the top-notch business setup consultants in the UAE and registered agent of 16 freezones. The company is celebrating 15 years of its inception in 2022. On this occasion, it has designed various business packages for global investors to gain maximum benefits from setting up their dream company in UAE.

During this celebration period, AURION offers unique experience to investors that goes beyond Consulting . Visit www.aurionuae.com to know more about the 15th year bonanza.

Team AURION frontline managers

How AURION guides investors in the UAE?

AURION plays an instrumental role in bringing global investors, multinational corporations, high-net-worth individuals and startups into the UAE and making them invest in the country. Incorporation of company with the right licensing authority, obtaining residence visas, opening corporate and personal bank accounts, purchasing residential property, etc. are a few things that every investor wants to do in the UAE.

Being the registered agent of 16 free trade zones in the UAE, AURION will provide investors with up-to-date information about various business license packages based on specific business requirements. The team of professional experts with over 15 years of market knowledge will guide the investors to the right destination. They educate the clients about relevant laws touching their business to be established in the UAE.

Guided by Syam P. Prabhu, a postgraduate in law, AURION educates the investors by informing them about the latest regulations affecting the corporates in UAE. Driven by the motto of ‘Trust, Excellence & Delivery’, it is striving to scale greater heights of delivering exceptional customer experience.

Based on the corporate structure required, the nature of the business operation, office/land/warehouse requirements, budget, and emirate preferred, the right solution will be devised by the consultants at AURION.

Technology advancements for higher client engagement

AURION has completely digitised the business operations to faster handle client inquiries and executes them more efficiently. With the new IT system and cybersecurity parameters in place, the IT infrastructure enables the team to securely track client projects 24/7 and provide quick status to the clients.

The AURION Mobile App helps clients to receive instant notifications on their assignment status. The App also enables clients to track and monitor their applications anytime and from anywhere.

The quality of service, transparency, and prompt delivery are the core strengths that differentiate AURION from the rest. As part of continuous efforts to offer the best business setup solution for the investors, AURION is digitally transforming into a technology-driven business consulting and corporate service provider.

Achievements and Accolades

In the past 15 years, AURION has gained a lot of goodwill in the industry through the exceptional guidance and assistance delivered to its clients, associates, and support services. It is an active contributor to the business community and licensing authorities of the UAE by providing insightful information and feedback.

Aurion is an associate member of the World Free Zone Organization (WFO); a reputed global community of free trade zones, consultants and other government entities in the world. It retains the position of a thought leader in the field of company incorporation and allied services through various associations. The distinguished memberships and partner programs with free trade zones, business councils, and other semi-government entities make AURION standout in the field of company incoproration.

AURION is ISO 9001:2015 certified by the world-class ISO certification body QS Zurich, Switzerland for Quality Management Services (QMS). It demonstrates top quality business practices and offers relentless business advisory and support services to the global investors coming to the UAE. The consultant strives to provide a 100 per cent investor experience and enhanced client satisfaction through its unparelled business services.

It is the recipient of several awards and recognitions from the government and semi-government entities in UAE and overseas.

In 2021, AURION was awarded ‘ASIA’s Greatest Brands 2020 -21’ by Asia One Ltd. Also, it is a consistent recipient of the ‘Outstanding Performer & Best Business Contributor’ Award from renowned free trade zones in the UAE over the past few years.

Team AURION constantly strives to provide the best business consulting experience and corporate advisory services to global investors in the UAE. They facilitate end-to-end business support as well as educates the investors on all laws required for setting up a company in the UAE to have a comfortable business operation in the region.