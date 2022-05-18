Tweak your self-care routine

Wondering how to make yourself summer ready? Start with Aster Pharmacy's easy guide for that flawless look

Published: Wed 18 May 2022, 9:00 AM

Sun care products

The added heat, humidity, and sunshine of summer can be a boon or a bane to your skin. You are likely spending more time outside, which exposes your skin to the harmful and damaging effects of UV rays. Understanding the importance of sunscreen can give both adults and children added incentive to apply SPF more regularly. Sunscreen acts as a shield for your skin cells and protects it from damage. Sweaty skin provides a warm, moisture-rich environment that allows the natural bacteria on your face to proliferate and cause pimples. These breakouts can happen on both your face and body.

SPF matters: Sunscreen plays a vital part in your summer skincare regime. When choosing a sunscreen, check if the product has SPF between 20 and 50, which provides the much needed protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays.

1. Bioderma PhotodermMAX Aquafluide SPF 50+ Offers a very high UVA/UVB anti-shine protection. It is a pleasant and easy application, thanks to a fluid texture which is as light as water. It provides a dry touch finish, ideal for all skin types, even combination to oily, sensitive or skin types intolerant to all types of sunlight. It is non comedogenic, has no fragrance and is water resistant.

2. Lovea Nature Protection SPF50 Moisturizing Spray is easy to use, ultra-light, non-greasy, water-resistant, and free from harmful parabens. It offers a wide range of moisturising sprays, mists and dry oils, paying special attention to your skin and beauty needs.

3. Freche Sun Fluid SPF50+ Cream provides high protection from external damages due to sun exposure. This formula provides optimum sun protection to the face and body and is suitable for all skin types including sensitive skin.

Haircare products

The hot weather makes your hair dry, brittle, and vulnerable to breakage, leading to increased hairfall during the summer. The summer heat dehydrates the body, making the scalp dry and itchy.

Flaunt your hair: A good summer haircare routine, including proper products, foods, masks and other haircare habits would be a much needed recipe to keep your tresses healthy and silky.

1. Lovea Nature Argan Eden Shampoo brings shine and vitality to your hair without making it heavy and provides suppleness.

2. Evoluderm Regenerating colored Hair Mask takes care of colour-treated hair with its Keratin-enriched formula. This silicone-free mask leaves a protective veil on the hair and makes it easier to comb through without any heaviness. Keratin leaves the hair fibre supple and resistant while maintaining the colour depth and intensity.

3. Alfaparf Yellow Nutritive Argan and Coconut Leave-In Conditioner is a non-rinse moisturising conditioner for dry hair. It is a perfect option for detangling hair, keeping it hydrated for a long time.

Skincare products

Excessive summer heat can dehydrate your skin, making it important to keep it moisturised during the summer. If your skin becomes oily, it may be a sign that your skin could be dehydrated. Your body will step up the production of sebum, an oily substance, to protect itself from drying out. Summer heat means more time in air-conditioned environments, which dries your skin and can make facial wrinkles and fine lines look more pronounced.

Glow this summer: If you’re looking to maximize your summer glow and prevent some common skin concerns, there are a few considerations to get your routine up to speed.

1. Evoluderm - Carotte Vitaminée Nourishing Body Lotion moisturises the skin and gives it a beautiful natural tan with its carrot extract enriched formula. Carrot is rich in beta-carotene and antioxidants, which help slow down the ageing of the epidermis. This delectable lotion evens the skin tone and helps to limit the appearance of pigmentation spots by boosting cell regeneration.

2. Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream was formulated especially for chronic dry, sensitive skin. It maintains hydration for 24 hours, leaving the skin soft, smooth, and moisturised. It has been clinically proven to provide immediate and long-lasting hydration that soothes dry and sensitive skin. The unique formula is designed to prevent moisture loss.

Fight wrinkles: Summer is one of the worst seasons for ageing, and if you don’t take proper precautions, you could be damaging and ageing your skin more than you know.

1. Naobay Origin Recovery Facial Serum Day and Night is formulated with a combination of hyaluronic acid molecules to help hydrate and retain moisture in the skin. The combination of active ingredients enhances elastin and collagen production while moisturising, which improves skin firmness.

Beat the sweat: Summer comes with a plethora of problems, but one that tops the list is incessant sweating. From ruining your favourite T-shirt to making you look like a wreck, there is nothing that sweating can’t ruin.

1. Evoluderm Deodorant Spray Range formulated without aluminum salts protect and soothe the skin, while leaving a delicate, fresh fragrance. Specially designed to deliver long-lasting effectiveness, the products keep your skin dry and purified for a long time. Composed of natural ingredients with regulating properties, these deodorants actively reduces under arm wetness. Choose your pick from the list below:

- Evoluderm Deodorant Spray Alun Rock Orchid Fragrance

- Evoluderm Deodorant Spray Green Tea and Cucumber Extract

- Evoluderm Deodorant Spray Grenade

- Evoluderm Deodorant Spray Invisible 2

- Evoluderm Deodorant Spray Monoi A La Folie Stimulating

- Evoluderm Deodorant Spray Nuage De Cotton

2. Isdin Deo Lambda Control Intense 48 Hour Cream gives an effective protection against sweat and odor for the entire day. Effective for about 48 hours, the product leaves you feeling fresh and moisturised. The product is easy to apply and is especially formulated for sensitive skins.

Healthcare products

While summer is the time to satiate your tastebuds with ice creams and coolers, it is also the ideal time to switch up your healthcare routine by adding nutritious products that bode well for your locks.

Fit N Fine: You may not need to completely overhaul the workout regimen that worked for you in the spring. Get smarter and fitter with health supplements available at Aster Pharmacy.

1. Nature's Answer Nutra Trim Max provides thermogenic ingredients which increase the body heat by activating your central nervous system. It raises the metabolism and boosts the fat burning quality that supports weight loss. It comprises probiotics that help lose belly fats and suppresses the appetite, making you feel full and avoid overeating.