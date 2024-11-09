UAE: Up to 90% discount, free vouchers, gifts and giveaways on 11.11 sale

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

The UAE-based online and brick-and-mortar retailers are offering up to 90 per cent discounts, gifts and giveaways worth hundreds of dirhams to shoppers during the 11.11 and Yellow Friday sales.

E-commerce giants like Noon and Amazon and retailers like Carrefour, Lulu Hypermarket, Jumbo, Ikea, Danube Home, Centrepoint and others have launched an 11.11 sale to cash in on the shopping spree by residents and visitors.

Retailers have also tied up with local banks to offer additional discounts on credit cards. Buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platforms like Tabby and Tamara are giving shoppers an opportunity to split payments.

Promising “unbeatable prices and exclusive deals on high-demand products”, Noon will run the Yellow Friday sale from November 23 to 30, offering discounts, flash deals, bundles, and special promotions across all categories, from fashion to electronics.

Noon One customers with ADCB credit cards can have a 30 per cent discount, while Emirates NBD noon One Visa cardholders can receive up to 20 per cent off across noon platforms.

“With Noon Minutes and Supermall, we’re giving both customers and selling partners a highly efficient, hyperlocal service that adapts to today’s fast-paced lifestyles. November’s mega sales show how Noon continues to lead in delivering exceptional value and convenience across the region,” said Neha Choudhary, head of growth and onsite at Noon.

Amazon UAE is running an 11.11 sale from November 8 to 12 on everyday essentials, electronics, home appliances, kitchen equipment, beauty and fashion products. The e-commerce major has tied up with Mastercard, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Dubai First for instant discounts. Its Prime members will save more through free local and international delivery with exclusive early access to the sale.

“Launching the year-end shopping season, 11.11 remains the perfect opportunity for shoppers to stock up on everyday essentials and tackle their wish lists while scoring big savings,” said Stefano Martinelli, vice president of Amazon Mena.

The e-commerce player revealed that shoppers can save up to 50 per cent on electronics, up to 35 per cent on gaming devices and accessories, up to 46 per cent on home appliances, up to 50 per cent on kitchen equipment, up to 50 per cent on beauty and personal care and up to 50 per cent on fashion wears.

Smaller e-commerce platform wee.ae is offering up to 90 per cent off different products as part of the November 11 sales.

Furniture retailer Ikea 11.11 sale is back and will run till November 17. The online-only event offers discounts of up to 50 per cent on a selected range of bedroom essentials, living room items, and other home furnishing products. Additionally, it is offering a 20 per cent discount across its Swedish Food Market. As part of the 11.11 sale, the UAE-based electronics retailer Jumbo has announced daily prizes and guaranteed gifts till November 12. Customers who spend Dh1,000 and above will get Dh500 entertainment and travel vouchers – including a hot air balloon voucher worth Dh250 and additional travel vouchers for holidays. There is an additional 10 per cent off up to Dh200 with Sharjah Islamic Bank cards. Similarly, Danube Home offers up to 80 per cent off on furniture, kitchen and decor equipment, up to 75 per cent on outdoor products, and up to 60 per cent among others. Among other players, hypermarket players Carrefour and Lulu hypermarket are also running big discounts across various grocery items as part of the 11.11 sale.