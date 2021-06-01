Trusted source of dairy nourishment

Fonterra commits to producing milk in a sustainable manner

Annually, New Zealand's Fonterra proudly celebrates World Milk Day, alongside the rest of the global dairy sector. New Zealand is home to the world's finest dairy and as proof, today, Fonterra's dairy products are consumed by over a billion people in 130 countries. Fonterra is committed to producing dairy nutrition in a way that cares for people, animals and the environment. Fonterra farms naturally, and because of this, it is proud to have one of the lowest carbon footprints on-farm globally.

Fonterra's cows spend more time on pasture than anywhere else in the world. 96 per cent of its cows' diet is fresh, green grass. Fonterra's portfolio of well-known brands include Anchor, Anmum, Anlene and NZMP. Made using trusted processes and the highest quality natural dairy, its brands are loved by consumers around the world.

Fonterra enjoys a strong presence across the Middle East region offering the best of dairy products and ingredients to consumers, restaurants and food businesses. Gaby Amade, President, Middle East says, "Anchor is our global flagship brand and has been present in the Middle East for over 25 years. We began with processing milk powder at our factory in Saudi Arabia and have since developed a diversified portfolio, which includes jar cheese, cheese slices, evaporated milk and sterilised cream, catering to the dairy needs of regional consumers." Anchor's Fortified Full Cream Milk Powder from grass-fed cows is a whole milk powder fortified with added vitamins and minerals that support growth and development, with no added preservatives or colours, making it best suitable for every family's daily use.

All in all, Anchor stands as a true statement of Fonterra's shared goal - to be the world's most trusted source of dairy nutrition.

To know more about Anchor products, follow @AnchorArabia