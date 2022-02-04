The Ultimate Holiday Experience

Resplendent with the best of facilities and comfort factors, the hotel offers you the ideal getaway

Sri Lanka is one of the world’s most sought-after holiday locations. At present, renowned for its scenic beauty and warm hospitality, the island is the ultimate dreamed of holiday location. Come and experience the wonders of this paradise island in the most idyllic of settings in the heart of Colombo. Located in the hub of the city the Galadari Hotel Colombo is the perfect venue for that relaxing getaway or even that well-planned business trip.

If you crave for true Sri Lankan hospitality with a one-of-a-kind star class hospitality experience the Galadari Colombo is the one for you. The hotel provides the most spacious rooms in the city and modern necessities providing ultimate luxury at your fingertips. The rooms offer a spectacular sea view which will undoubtedly add to the splendor of your stay.

An array of cuisines

Choose from a range of restaurant outlets each specialising in its own cuisines. From international buffets to specialty restaurants, you will be feasting like a king. Our cafe is the ideal place to enjoy a hot steamy cup of tea or coffee. A popular lunch-stop for those on the go, the café also offers a mouthwatering choice of cakes, desserts, pastries and breads and therefore is a place well worth experiencing.

"Galadari Colombo is an icon of hospitality. As international travelers continue to prioritise Sri Lanka as their holiday destination, we are ready with world-class services to welcome them," said, Mohamed Yahya Kazi Meeran Director and Group CEO, Galadari Brothers

Relax and rejuvenate

Be pampered and spoiled by the total body care solution along with massage therapy to relax and unwind you after a hard day’s work. Get a rejuvenating foot reflexology treatment and revitalise your mind and body. Step into our modern gym and burn away those unwanted calories. After a complete workout make use of our steam and sauna facilities to refresh your body and senses.

Overlooking the Indian Ocean is our inviting poolside. Take a dip in our pool, while the kids play in the baby pool nearby. As you relax watch the magnificent sunset and enjoy a fresh juice cocktail from the adjoining juice bar.

Spectacular avenue for special occasions

Be it the business conference, seminar or that warm and welcoming wedding reception or the private party, the Galadari Colombo offers the professionals who will see to your every need.

The Grand Ballroom has gone through a spectacular transformation with its refurbishment. Presently it has garnered recognition as one of the most beautiful venues in in the city taking on a look of pure elegance and sophistication. The pillarless ballroom is ideal for conferences, banquet halls range from the Grand Ballroom to the more intimate and private venues which are stylish and modern. Conference facilities have numerous value additions such as fully-fledged audio - visual facilities and much more.

Benchmarked for its impressive service levels and exceptional cuisine, the Galadari Colombo will make your stay unforgettable and worth coming back to. Backed by over three decades of experience in the industry the hotel has become a much sought out location by both local as well as the international traveler. Experience Sri Lanka the best way possible let the Galadari Colombo open doors to that perfect Sri Lankan hospitality experience effortlessly blended with a star class touch.

For more information, visit www.galadarihotel.lk