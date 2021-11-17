Targetting the UAE’s brightest students

Seven Japanese universities represented at the UAE’s largest tertiary education events

Representatives from leading Japanese universities and tertiary education institutions recently visited the UAE in efforts to enrol some of the nation’s brightest high-school and university graduate students to continue their education in Japan. Their visit coincided with the UAE’s largest higher education event, Najah Abu Dhabi, and Najah Dubai, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo 2020 Dubai respectively.

The promotional drive was spearheaded by JICE (Japan International Cooperation Centre), which had the goal of encouraging Emirati students to develop their academic acumen in Japan. JICE played host at the Japan pavilions that were set up at both Najah Abu Dhabi and Najah Dubai events. Prospective students and their families were able to meet with representatives from a number of prestigious Japanese educational institutions, both in person and online through dedicated Smart Stands, that connected the students directly to the representatives in Japan.

Shigeto Aoki, General Manager, Abu Dhabi Office, Japan International Cooperation Center

Seven leading Japanese universities and institutions were present at the events including:

• Kobe Institute of Computing

• Kyoto University of Advanced Science

• Kyushu University

• Ritumeikan University

• Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University

• The University of Aizu

• University of Hyogo

Emirati students who had previously studied in Japan were also present at the Japan Pavilions to offer hands-on information and details of their own experiences of studying in Japan. JICE Abu Dhabi Office staff members were also on hand to offer consultation for prospective students and their families wanting further information.

All 7 participating universities at the Japan Pavilion not only provid undergraduate and postgraduate education in the Japanese language, but also offer courses in English, especially in fields that tend to be most popular among UAE students such as engineering, data science, information and communication technologies (ICT), robotics, international relations and business.

Most of these universities offer double-degree programmes with overseas affiliated universities to actively seeking international students. Additionally, support systems for learning Japanese is provided, as well as internship programmes through industry-academia collaboration. A scholarship system unique to each university is also offered.

Kyushu University, ranked 137th in the recent QS World University Rankings, was present at Najah with a representative to meet in-person at the Japan Pavilion. The university also leads 23 other renowned universities in Japan within the J-MENA network, which collectively provides support and guidance to students from the Middle East to study in Japan.

“It is one of the best universities in Japan and the School of Engineering and the School of Agriculture are particularly renowned for their academic achievement. Both schools offer undergraduate programmes in English. With the extensive support for international students, about 80 students from the Middle East enrol at Kyushu University every year. We look forward to welcoming students from the UAE” said Yutaroh Oki, Associate Professor of Kyushu University.

“The Japan Pavilion generated a huge amount of interest at Najah in 2019, with 6,700 out of the entire 17,000 visitors to Najah 2019 stopping at our stand. Despite the current situation, 8,000 to 10,000 visitors for Najah Abu Dhabi and 8,000 visitors to Najah Dubai are expected this year,” said Shigeto Aoki, General Manager, JICE Abu Dhabi Office.

“Since the opening of the JICE Abu Dhabi office in 2013, the number of Emirati students studying in Japan for both degree and non-degree programmes has been increasing. Currently 83 Emirati students are studying in Japan,” he added.

For more information about the Japan International Cooperation Centre and further study in Japan please contact the

JICE Abu Dhabi office,

visit: www.jice.org/en

follow us on

Instagram @jice_koho

or call: 02 406 9704