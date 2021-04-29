Shaping voices of the community

Students' education is aided by first-rate facilities and a holistic culture

Star International School Al Twar, is best described as a warm international school with a community feel. Star Al Twar is BSME and BSO accredited British school with excellent facilities and British qualified teachers. Star Al Twar is also an accredited centre for Pearson, AQA and Oxford AQA.

Founded in 2005, Star Al Twar is celebrating its strong academic GCSE achievements with the introduction of a Post-16 provision (A-Levels) from August 2021. Located in a safe residential area, but close to the airport, Star Al Twar is now expanding. In keeping with the expansion, Star Al Twar will have a second campus for the entire school. While Year 7 to Year 13 will now be housed in the brand-new secondary campus in Al Qusais, our foundation stage and primary children will still remain at our, bright Al Twar School building. Both schools are equipped with excellent facilities that include high-tech science labs, IT Suites and swimming pools.

Star Al Twar follows a robust, bespoke curriculum based on the National Curriculum of England, which is personalised to meet the evolving needs of all students for academic and vocational pathways. Our approach to the curriculum is holistic where skills and knowledge are equally important to have a well-balanced education. The curriculum includes a generous amount of STEM activities; is innovative and allows for critical thinking and problem-solving.

Star Al Twar is a community school, for families and faculty members, who work together to offer our Starlights the opportunity to be the best version of themselves. The school empowers students to be future leaders by giving all students a voice to shape the school and the community.

"Star Al Twar is a happy and nurturing school. My Starlights strive to live up to the school values which are: Successful, Tolerant, Ambitious, Resilient, Loyal, Inclusive, Grateful, Honest and Thoughtful. We are proudly an inclusive school and there is no limit to what my Starlights can achieve if they first believe in themselves. Like His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we believe that in the race for excellence, there is no finish line."

Dolly Goriawala

Principal

Star International School Al Twar