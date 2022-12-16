Scholarships Help Bring The World’s Best to Dundee

A wide variety of international scholarships are helping the University of Dundee to enhance its position as a global institution

Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 12:38 PM Last updated: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 12:42 PM

Situated on Scotland’s beautiful east coast, Dundee is home to 16,000 students from all over the world. The University’s graduates benefit from high rates of employability, with Dundee being in the world’s top 200 for graduate employment rate (QS World University Rankings 2022).

More than 400 degree-options are available, and Dundee offers excellent student facilities and an award-winning students' association. The safe, compact and welcoming campus is at the heart of a vibrant student city with restaurants, cafés, shops, museums, art galleries, theatres, cinemas, sports centres and stunning waterfront scenery all within walking distance.

The University is a global community with over 140 countries represented among its students and staff. Professor Wendy Alexander, Vice-Principal (International), said: “Ensuring students feel welcome when they are miles from home is extremely important to us, and our range of scholarships make Dundee an even more attractive destination.

“Embarking on a degree in another country is often the biggest investment a family will make, and our comprehensive range of scholarships enables more students to realise their dreams.”

One example of the support available for international students is the Global Citizenship scholarship, which is awarded to applicants demonstrating inspiring values and worth £5,000 per year of study. Overseas students can also apply for Global Excellence scholarships, with a £6,000 per year stipend.

The University’s mission is to transform lives through the creation, sharing and application of knowledge, locally and globally. Bringing the world’s brightest and best students to Dundee is a crucial part of this goal.

Ligit George from India is among those who received a Dundee scholarship and said: “I was awarded the Global Excellence Scholarship award. Getting this award helped me a lot financially and boosted my confidence. I attended the scholarship award ceremony and felt really proud of myself for my hard work.”

The number of international students studying at Dundee has grown significantly over the past 10 years. Thousands now descend annually on a university with global reach through its strengths in teaching, research, and wider impact, based in a friendly city.

More information about all scholarships on offer can be found at www.dundee.ac.uk/scholarships

Professor Iain Gillespie

Principal and Vice-Chancellor

University of Dundee

Dundee is one of the best places in the UK to live, work and study. We pride ourselves on the way we look after our students, from their first day arriving in Dundee to when they graduate, and then onwards into the world of work.