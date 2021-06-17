Safeguarding the future

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Dubai vaccinates 100 per cent teaching and non-teaching staff as part of its vaccination drives

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai Campus, has successfully vaccinated all its teaching and non-teaching staff. MAHE Dubai conducted and participated in multiple on-campus and off-campus vaccination drives in the past few months to help over 3,000 students, staff, alumni, and their family members get vaccinated. The university is hoping to get the majority of its students vaccinated by September.

Dr Jason Fitzsimmons, academic president, MAHE Dubai said, "I am happy to inform that all the teaching and non-teaching staff at the university have been successfully vaccinated. We are now encouraging and helping the rest of the students get their doses. We conducted multiple vaccination drives in the past few months to help students, staff, alumni, and their family members get vaccinated. The drives received promising response as over 3,000 individuals participated in them."

MAHE Dubai is home to more than 2,000 students and over 200 staff. It has been successfully running classes in blended mode for its students, following all the necessary health and safety protocols. Temperature check upon entry, issuance of hand gloves, and readily available sanitisers were few of the many preventive measures taken during the campaign. The campus' facilities, classrooms, and common areas are regularly sanitised and periodically disinfected.

MAHE Dubai has also invited all aspiring students and their parents to the campus for any of the upcoming open houses to meet the admission counsellors, know about the programmes offered, the eligibility criteria, the admission process and the scholarships offered. MAHE Dubai earlier announced that it is accepting registrations for its undergraduate programmes based on the predicted grades, internal assessments, or pre-board results of the students. The decision was taken to support prospective students in these times of uncertainty.

Dr Fitzsimmons added, "We understand that there is a sense of uncertainty among the students with regards to their higher studies due to the difficult times. However, we assure students that we are there with them at every step to help them take an informed decision. We have made the application process flexible as a step to help the students and their parents. Students can visit us on campus and register with us to block their seats based on their predicted grades, internal assessments, or pre-board results."

MAHE, Dubai Campus, is a 5-star rated university as per the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Higher Education Classification (HEC) rating 2020, with the highest overall rating score of 836. It is also a proud recipient of the Forbes Middle East Higher Education Award 2019 for 'Outstanding Support for Students'. It offers over 50 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the streams of Arts and Humanities, Business, Design and Architecture, Engineering and IT, Life Sciences, and Media and Communication.

For more information call +971 4 4290 888 / 800 6832

Visit: www.manipaldubai.com