Providing Unmatched Care

Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Published: Fri 22 Apr 2022, 9:00 AM

A combination of state-of-the-art infrastructure along with medical excellence led by specialist doctors in the Thumbay Network of Hospitals is some of the many reasons for consistently setting high standards of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Care in the UAE. In the last two decades of its operations, the healthcare facility has provided patients with advanced, comprehensive Obstetrics and Gynaecology Services, including care for complex pregnancies, prenatal and postpartum programs, early identification of birth defects by experienced radiologists, as well as early identification, prevention and management of preterm birth, outpatient lactation services including educational, social, and nutritional support. Newborns with any health complications receive care from specialists in the medical centre’s designated Neonatology Department.

“Our team is focused on providing unparalleled safety, advanced care, and the best possible experience to all our patients,” said Dr. Amal Hassan, Specialist and Head of the Department, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Thumbay University Hospital. “We continually work together to enhance our services, including prenatal and antenatal care, meet the needs of expectant mothers during routine or more challenging pregnancies, provide one-to-one care to the patient by trained staff and experienced doctors in the labour room that helps in the timely intervention of any complication and thus preventing any birth injuries.”

Thumbay Network of hospitals has conducted about 60,000 deliveries, with a good track record in managing high-risk and complicated pregnancies. Research shows that preconception planning can not only help in having a healthier pregnancy and a healthier baby, but it can also help in improving fertility. “Pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, epilepsy, heart disease, anaemia, blood-clotting disorders, and gastrointestinal disorders can hurt pregnancy. Therefore, care should begin from the pre-conception phase itself to identify undiagnosed diseases, manage any chronic illnesses, while reducing the risks during pregnancy and safeguarding the chance of a safe delivery," added Dr. Hassan.

As an academic healthcare setup, Thumbay University Hospital’s patients benefit from the collaboration between our physician faculty, residents, and nurses as they develop best practices for clinical excellence. This excellence is reflected in the high-quality and safe care provided by the gynaecology team. In addition, Thumbay Network of Hospitals offers a full range of high-quality health services to women at every stage of life, from adolescence to menopause. These services consist of treatment of polycystic ovaries, heavy menstrual bleeding, uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and ovarian cysts, family planning, minimally invasive surgery, laparoscopic surgeries, reproductive endocrinology and infertility. The brilliance of Thumbay Network Hospitals’ specialists doesn’t conclude with detailed consultations but extends to the surgical procedures too, especially minimally invasive procedures that are done through laparoscopy.