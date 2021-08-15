Prime Education Destination

At SSVM Institutions, students experience a broad, balanced and rigorous international standard curriculum, spanning sciences, arts and humanities

The Shree Sarasswathi Vidhyaah Mandheer (SSVM) Institutions is a group of schools established to provide a world-class educational opportunity to deserving students. SSVM began its educational journey in 1998 as a playschool, expanding to become a day cum residential school affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board, then SSVM Matriculation Higher-Secondary School and Athma-Seva — a charitable organisation for differently-abled children at Mettupalayam. SSVM further extended its wings to Coimbatore through SSVM World School, SSVM School of Excellence, and Reeds World School, also affiliated with CBSE. SSVM also facilitates Open Schooling (NIOS).

The acclaimed SSVM Prepversity campus demonstrates exemplary achievements and far-fetched academic results every year via classes for NEET/IIT-JEE, Common Proficiency Test (CPT), National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA), along with preparation for the All India Secondary School Examination (AISSE) and the All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE). Innovative educational programmes are complemented by modern facilities and resources. There are many Non-Resident Indian students, several from the UAE and GCC as well.

To achieve higher achievement standards, SSVM establishes uniform conditions, methods, and practices for education through an increasingly consensus-based process. By meeting school standards and providing comprehensive services to every student, the schools support students by maintaining records, interacting in classes, utilising technology, engaging parents, managing digital resources, and assessing digital assessment results. Students and mentors work together to set standards to achieve their goals and overcome challenges.

SSVM World School’s Cambridge curriculum

SSVM is celebrating 23 years of educational excellence and is introducing its Cambridge International School for Early Years (KG) and Primary (1-5) level children from the academic year 2021-2022 at SSVM World School, Coimbatore. The classes will focus on IGCSE and A Level in the years to come. Through a unique online model, both international and Indian teachers promote an international perspective and instil Indian values in an age when competence and skills are incredibly important. The teachers at SSVM emphasise and develop an inquiring mind. By engaging and challenging students with meaningful activities, the teaching methodology expands every learner’s horizon, enabling them to succeed academically and socially. Moreover, learners are encouraged to ask questions, form opinions, make choices and reflect on their work, thus developing their self-worth, self-awareness, and the ability to measure and own their individual growth. The core of all academic and co-curricular activities at SSVM is a sense of responsibility to the community and environment.

Quality through challenging times

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic disruption in students’ learning processes, SSVM integrated virtual classes and provided online live interactive classrooms for parents, teachers, and students to ensure an uninterrupted learning experience. With advances such as augmented reality, digitalisation, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, robotics, etc. traditional classes are being transformed into hands-on, digital learning environments.

“Deep learning is crucial for innovators of tomorrow, and SSVM allows for incredible creativity and creates an innovation-friendly environment. Additionally, our learners discover novel solutions for a practical problem and disseminate them abroad, thus enhancing their nation’s global competitiveness,” says Dr Manimekalai Mohan, Founder, Managing Trustee and Correspondent, SSVM Institutions.

Rediscover learning

SSVM has embraced innovation since its inception. Every learner’s progress serves as a constant reminder of the foundation of rediscovery and progress. SSVM has placed in the top rankings of numerous renowned organisations, including Education World and Education Today, for its culture of rediscovery. It is dedicated to nurturing, supporting and manifesting new ideas, which is why creativity and innovation are infused within SSVM.

Education and community engagement both demonstrate innovation at SSVM. These principles continue to drive its perpetual evolution even through challenging times.

SSVM Prepversity

SSVM Prepversity is a new-fangled wing, stretched to widen the professional placements for NEET/IIT-JEE, SAT, NATA, CPT. This institute endeavours to provide a structured study, competent class and remarkable results with brilliant concept clarity, smart conceptual mastery and expertise in application skills.

“The unique wing of the programme helps students assess all the possible options for their career choice, remove misconceptions about their chosen career, and provide extensive knowledge about grooming one’s personality for the career of their choice,” Dr Mohan explains.

The vision

The SSVM’s plan lays out a clear course for the institutions during the next five years. It is dedicated to making education accessible to all and to spreading SSVM learners around the globe.

Prestigious accolades

SSVM Group of Institutions — #2 in India’s Most Respected Education Brand in the Education World Grand Jury Awards 2020-21.

SSVM World School — India’s #1, Tamil Nadu’s #1 & Coimbatore’s #1 in Campus Architecture & Design in the Education World Grand Jury Awards 2020-21.

Shree Saraswathi Vidhyaah Mandheer, Mettupalayam — India’s #3, Tamil Nadu’s #1 and Coimbatore’s #1 in Multi Sports Culture in the Education World Grand Jury Awards 2020-21.

SSVM School of Excellence — India’s #1, Tamil Nadu’s #1 and Coimbatore’s #1 in Emerging High Potential in the Education World Grand Jury Awards 2020-21.

Reeds World School — India’s #7, Tamil Nadu’s #2 & Coimbatore’s #1 in Design Thinking Leaders in the Education World Grand Jury Awards 2020-21.

Shree Sarasswathi Vidhyaah Mandheer — India’s #10, Tamil Nadu’s #1 and Coimbatore’s #1. Category — ‘India`s Top 20 Day-cum-Boarding Schools’- India`s School Merit Awards, 2020

‘SSVM World School’ #1 in Coimbatore under category — CBSE City-Wise

‘BIZZ Inspirational Institutions Award’ by the World Confederation of Businesses, San Francisco.

Special BID Quality Award in the Gold category, Geneva, Switzerland.

‘The Best Performing Institution’ by the Global Business Opportunities Summit, Bangkok.