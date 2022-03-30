Perfect Choice for Engineering Aspirants

Dr. Srinivasan Madapusi, Director, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus

Published: Wed 30 Mar 2022, 10:18 AM Last updated: Wed 30 Mar 2022, 10:20 AM

Scholarship worth Dh7 million for meritorious students

Internationally reputed and one of the largest institutions offering exclusive engineering programmes in Dubai, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus (BPDC)has opened its admission to the first and higher degree engineering programmes, BE, ME/MBA and Ph.D in various fields for the academic year 2022-2023. Supporting talent and making it easy for the students, BPDC has announced scholarships of up to Dh7 million that covers up to 75 per cent of tuition and 25 per cent of hostel fees for students with merits. One of the significant features of the university is the 30 weeks of industry internship offered as a part of the curriculum through the programme called Practice School (PS). Working in the industry even before graduation, PS gives students the vital experience needed to get jobs in MNCs and top corporations of the world. The institute has collaborated with over 300 companies such as PWC, Reckitt Benckiser, L&T, HP, Schindler, Noon and Landmark Group, and sought-after start-ups to offer internships and final placements.

“BITS Pilani Dubai Campus carries forward the charter of the brand ‘BITS Pilani’. It is dedicated to providing its students with a world-class education that combines academic rigour, intellectual stimulation, state-of-the-art technology and facilities and all-round personality development to deliver values, capabilities and skills for a global and knowledge-based economy. The Practice School, a distinctive hallmark of the BITS Pilani system, is built into the academic programme. It enables every student to spend more than a semester with an industry partner to imbibe professional skills and experience in applying theoretical knowledge to solve authentic, real-world problems. Besides, every year we organise a campus placement programme, annual career fair, skill-based training and career counselling to get our students industry-ready. BITS Pilani alumni are spread globally and have distinguished themselves in their chosen careers. They serve as our valuable ambassadors and attest to our commitment to nurture individuals and groom talent in pursuit of excellence," said Dr. Srinivasan Madapusi, Director, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus.

Rated five stars by KHDA in 2019 and ranked globally amongst the top 200 universities in QS Asia University Rankings 2022, BITS Pilani is known for its legacy of creating industry innovators. Located at Dubai International Academic City, the vibrant campus has 1,300 students from several countries worldwide, including numerous employed engineers pursuing master's programmes. The wide range of bachelor’s programmes includes BE in biotechnology, chemical, civil, computer science, electrical and electronics, electronics and communication and mechanical engineering. The eligibility criteria to apply online is a minimum 60 per cent overall aggregate of marks in the qualifying examination.

Over 5,500 students have graduated from the Dubai campus. These graduates are employed in thousands of firms including prestigious companies globally such as Microsoft, Oracle, Siemens, L&T, Emirates airlines, Honeywell, Petrofac, Schlumberger, Infosys, Tata Consultancy, etc.

Others have completed or are still pursuing higher studies in more than 75 leading universities worldwide like Harvard, Stanford, MIT, Cornell, Johns Hopkins, Carnegie Mellon, the University of Toronto, University of Manchester, University of Melbourne, National University of Singapore etc.

Many graduates are also successful entrepreneurs. BITS Pilani Dubai Campus ( BPDC) has had more than 45 startups to its credit in the past five years. BPDC has set up an innovation lab where students have 24*7 access to high-end equipment and machinery to transform their ideas into working prototypes. The Incubation Centre powered by Dubai SME encourages students to think out of the box. It guides them through the path of ideation to startups and helps in getting seed funding through Dubai Alumni and Dubai SME.

Besides this, the vibrant campus offers over 30 high tech engineering and science laboratories of global standards. It is also equipped with a well-sourced library, modern and smart classrooms, conference facilities. The campus has excellent hostel facilities, separate for boys and girls with outdoor and indoor sports facilities and much more.

Alumni Testimonials

Rishika Bansal, BE Computer Science, Class of 2021, McKinsey & Company, India

"The flexible and modular course structure and opportunities in BITS brought out my true potential and strengths, which gave me a head start in my career."

Abaan Ahamad Althaf, BE in Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Class of 2020, Assistant Manager, Process Excellence Engineer, NOON, Dubai, UAE

The day I entered the campus as a fresher, I knew that BITS Pilani would be the turning point in my life. A perfect blend of academics with co-curricular activities made my university experience worthwhile. Along the way, leading the student council and being a part of various clubs and divisions taught me things that I could never learn in the four walls of the classroom.”