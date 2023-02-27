Nurturing Champion Learners

Sreedevi N.R., Head - GPS-International

The school places a high priority on making learning an enriching global experience for its students by ensuring a consistent mindset of lifelong learning

Published: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 10:35 AM Last updated: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 10:37 AM

GPS-International, based in Kochi, Kerala, powered by Global Education Trust (GET), welcomes students in Grades 6 to 12 to join a vibrant and qualified learning community, offering the Cambridge Lower Secondary, IGCSE, AS and A level programmes. With a firm mindset to nurture lifelong learners and help local and international students from the Gulf region and abroad, GPS-International has consistently turned out champion learners in the Cambridge learning framework.

Being the first Cambridge school in Kochi since 2008, GPS-International has in a short span of a decade, garnered four ‘Top of the World’ awards; four ‘Top in India’ awards and 17 ‘High Achievement’ awards from Cambridge International in varied subjects like Accounting, Business Studies, Food and Nutrition, Biology, Applied ICT, Global Perspectives, Further Mathematics, History, Law, Art and Design, Travel and Tourism, Environmental Management and Sociology.

“Empowering a global vision and mindset is at the heart of what we set out to achieve in alignment with the Cambridge philosophy of creating students who are engaged, responsible, confident, innovative, reflective and have a deep social awareness of the world we live in,” said Sreedevi N.R., Head, GPS-International.

The subjects offered at GPS-International enable students to pursue their intrinsic interests and take charge and joy in their learning, which is evident not just in the results, but also in the higher education admissions that the students have been offered.

GPS-International, situated in lush green settings in the city of Kochi, provides a conducive and supportive learning environment to all types of learners from across the world and aims to build skills that mould them into reflective, responsible, innovative and confident citizens in the global arena. The GPS-International campus provides students with premium facilities including open-planned classrooms, a well-stocked library, modern lab facilities and excellent sporting infrastructure. Additionally, the school provides residential facilities for international students wishing to board. GPS-International is backed by the Global Education Trust, which has been a beacon of quality international education in Kochi with its stewardship of Global Public School (CBSE) and GPS Brookes Kochi (IB) over the last decade and a half.