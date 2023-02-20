New Dairy Investment Leads Industry Transformation

Sankha Biswas, CEO - Nutridor

The company adds to its tradition of bringing healthy and delicious dairy to the region at Gulfood 2023 with the launch of its new facility in the UAE

Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 10:05 AM Last updated: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 10:08 AM

At the recently held Gulfood 2023, Nutridor Dairy Manufacturing LLC announced the launch of a new state-of-the-art production facility in the UAE. The facility, with a capacity of almost 100,000 litres per day of liquid dairy products and a 10,000 sq. ft. land mass, takes forward the legacy of TGI Group, its parent company, by adhering to the strict standards and benchmarks set by the group and the stringent laws of the UAE and Dubai Municipality. The new facility will focus on sustainability and creating healthy and delicious dairy products that promote health and wellness.

The facility, which is set to start production in April, will produce evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk under the flagship dairy brand ‘Abevia’ and soon expand its offerings with the introduction of Abevia Cream, followed by a premium range under the brand ‘Abevia Premia’. The facility uses clean energy and is partially solar-powered and is committed to zero waste norms set by Dubai Municipality, demonstrating Nutridor’s commitment to sustainability and efficiency. The Abevia brand is focused on three important aspects of business: People, Planet, and Products. With its international portfolio of dairy products, the brand has been in the GCC for four years and has already seen huge demand for its flagship products evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk due to their healthy offerings. The key to the brand’s success lies in its commitment to using premium ingredients from Europe and New Zealand and its focus on taste and health through 30 years of research and development.

Staying attuned to the evolving tastes and desires of millennials, along with insights from market research and consumer feedback, drives Nutridor’s commitment to investing in product innovation, brand marketing, and social media initiatives. The company’s recognition as a ‘Superbrand’ is a testament to the quality of its products and the trust it has built with its customers.

“Our new production facility brings us closer to our consumers and represents a step towards our goal of becoming an integral part of the community,” says Sankha Biswas, CEO-Nutridor. “The new Nutridor dairy facility boasts a daily capacity of 100,000 litres of liquid dairy and a 10,000 sq. ft. land mass, using partially solar-powered clean energy and adhering to Dubai Municipality’s zero waste standards, emphasising the company’s commitment to sustainability.”

“With our state-of-the-art production facility in the UAE, we are well-positioned to reach beyond the GCC to new markets and bring the health and deliciousness of our dairy products to customers worldwide. The UAE serves as a hub for us to

connect and expand globally,” adds Sankha. Ashfaque Shaikh, Brand and Marketing Manager at Nutridor, also emphasises the importance of customer satisfaction, saying: “The key to tomorrow’s loyalty lies in the satisfaction of today’s customer. The result of our efforts is a perfect blend of rich-tasting, healthy products that are low in cholesterol and high in essential nutrients such as proteins, vitamins A, D, and calcium.”

Manu Batra, Head of Sales at Nutridor, notes that: “Our unwavering commitment to quality and innovation has already led to remarkable success and with the expansion of our dairy portfolio, we are poised for an upward trajectory of growth and prosperity.”

Nutridor’s mission is to offer healthy dairy products through a focus on research and development in both health and taste, as well as investments in state-of-the-art facilities. This commitment has resulted in continued growth and customer satisfaction, solidifying its position as a leading player in the industry.

— ali@khaleejtimes.com