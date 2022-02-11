Nature at its most tranquil the Black Sea Plateaus

For those who are tired of sea, sand, and sun holidays, the best medicine is nature. The Black Sea plateaus, where the sky and the ground meet, where you can touch the clouds, are perhaps the best places where you can enjoy nature

Village houses in Ayder Plateau at an altitude of 1350m

The Plateau famous for its hot springs, Ayder

Ayder Plateau of Rize Çamlıhemşin province is around one hour away from the city centre. This lovely highland is one of the first destinations that comes to mind among Black Sea highlands. Located at an altitude of 1350m, Ayder Plateau leans against the Kaçkar Mountains. The plateau is located among lush spruce and beech forests as well as hornbeam, chestnut and fir forests, which range in colour from yellow to red. Accommodation options are plenty. You can stay at hostels or bungalows. You can travel to the plateau on buses, which leave from the city centre. Standing out with its rich flora and fauna, Ayder Plateau is also home to hot springs which you can use in all seasons. These are so famous that many people in the Ottoman era went to this highland to cure their ailments.

The lush green Elevit Plateau at the foot of Mount Kaçkar

Oxygen spring: Elevit Plateau

Another plateau in Çamlıhemşin is Elevit. The plateau is located at Çat Valley and you can reach after passing Fırtına Valley which has been selected by World Wildlife Fund (WWF) as among 200 priority eco-regions for global conservation. Located at an altitude of 1884 on the slopes of the Kaçkar Mountain, Elevit Plateau is a serene paradise with its flowing streams, peaceful greenery, rich variety of flowers and unique houses. Camping on the plateau, where there are Black Sea highland hotels and bungalows, is also an alternative.

The enchanting Pokut Plateau in Rize's Çamlıhemşin district

That misty place in photos: Pokut Plateau

Another beautiful destination in Çamlıhemşin is Pokut Plateau. Located at an altitude of 2032 m, Pokut is prominent among Black Sea highlands with its misty sceneries and unique log houses. Pokut Plateau, wrapped with pine forests, stands out with its rich biodiversity as well as special architecture. You can take a trekking tour to Sal Plateau, which is three to four km away. If you are confident, you can walk to Hazindak Plateau, which is a 15 km walk.

The Gito Plateau, with its height of 2070 meters, makes you feel above the clouds

Lie down over the clouds in Gito Plateau

About 25 minutes from Rize and two hours from Çamlıhemşin, Gito Plateau is another highland that will make you feel above the clouds with an altitude of 2070 m. The deep presence of green and blue flowing among the clouds like a white blanket laid under your feet will thrill you. Gito Plateau has unique chalets for accommodation. You should definitely visit Zil Fortress, built on a large rock at an altitude of 750 m overlooking Fırtına Valley, while ascending to Gito Plateau.

Anzer Plateau, the center of the world famous honey

Anzer Plateau — The centre of the world-famous Anzer honey

Located at Rize İkizdere, Anzer Plateau is about two hours away from the city centre. There are accommodation facilities available at the plateau, which has an altitude of 2105 m. You can hike at the plateau, which is wrapped in different shades of green during summer, and yellow to red in winter months. If you are interested in photography, its nature will treat you generously. You can also take paragliding tours here. The world famous Anzer Honey is produced from hundreds of different species of flowers found in these highlands.

As the name suggests, the enchanting Sis Mountain Plateau in Giresun that lays the fog clouds under your feet

The mists of Sis Mountain Plateau will cover you like a blanket!

Sis Mountain Plateau is located on the peak of Sis Mountain in Giresun Görele at an altitude of 1950 m. Located about two hours away from the city centre, you can enjoy sceneries wrapped in misty clouds in this plateau. You can stay nearby Sis Mountain or camp on the plateau. If you happen to pass by during July, we recommend you to attend to Sis Mountain Festivals.

Blue lake, must be visited by those who go to the Kümbet Plateau

Kümbet; more than a plateau!

Located in Dereli district and about one hour away from Giresun city centre, Kümbet Plateau is a Black Sea Plateau with an altitude of 1640. No matter which season you are in, this is the place where you will experience all four seasons together in one day. You can stay in Kümbet hotels or chalets. As you are in Kümbet Plateau, you can also visit the 6.5-kilometer long and 1.5-meter high Hacı Abdullah Wall at Çıkrıkkapı Plateau, built 400 years ago. It has a single gate and was one of the longest man-made walls, alongwith China’s Great Wall and Hadrian’s Wall. While you are visiting Dereli District, another natural wonder to see is the Blue Lake,which is getting more famous each passing day. The Blue Lake also known as the ‘Lye Lake’, is formed by a combination of three different lakes. The lake is known as the only lake where lye water flows as a creek in the Eastern Black Sea Region.

Kafkasör Plateau is known for its proximity to Artvin city centre

Serene locales – Kafkasör Plateau

Located 20 minutes from Artvin, Kafkasör Plateau is a Black Sea Plateau with an altitude of 1250 m. Do not forget to drink the healing waters named Cıskaro, Yalnızhasan and Acısu when you are there. As the highland is close to Artvin, you can stay in hotels located in the city centre.

Hıdırnebi Plateau, where rural festivals are held every year towards the end of July

Natural wonder on the peak of the mountain: Hıdırnebi Plateau

Hıdırnebi Plateau, where rural festivals are held every year towards the end of July, is located in Trabzon Akçaabat, Hıdırnebi Plateau, which is an hour's drive from the city centre. At an altitude 1600 m and closest plateau to the coast, it is one of the most beautiful destinations to visit in Trabzon. You can participate in the rural festivities organised each year at the end of July at a place called Argalos Meadow located behind the Hıdırnebi cliffs of the plateau. You can also drink a lemony haşlama (stew) soup, located at the entrance of the district. Of course, you must eat Akçaabat meatballs as well before you return.

Perşembe Plateau in Ordu, where camping, safari and paragliding can be done

Paragliding fun in highlands: Perşembe Plateau

Located two hours away from Ordu city centre, Perşembe Plateau offers distinct beauties to the visitors with its meandering landscape and plateau lake. The camp, located at the altitude of 1500 m is also very suitable for safari and paragliding. You can stay in hotels at Ordu or hostels in the plateau. Perşembe is also one of the plateaus that hosts festivals during July. Considering that the Black Sea’s most enjoyable moments can be experienced in summer months, participating in these festivities during your visit can be great fun.