Lighten Up The Festive Season

Published: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 5:26 PM

Diwali is a synonym of ‘Festival of Lights’ and a joyous celebration that holds special place in the hearts of Indians around the world. The grand festival symbolises brightness, hope, and victory over evil.

It’s a time when homes and streets around the world come alive with the warm glow of oil lamps, colourful lighting, fireworks, and festivities. People in the community exchange Diwali sweets, nurture family bonding and indulge in the festival spirits in full swing.

Also, various cultural associations conduct entertainment shows and family gatherings as part of the Diwali celebrations. “Diwali as a festival fosters a sense of unity and prosperity among communities that transcends cultural boundaries. It truly illuminates the spirit of hope and optimism. It is time for family bonding and happiness” says Syam, founder and managing director of Aurion Business Consultants.

It is a happy time that signifies the triumph of light over darkness. Families and communities in India as well as abroad get together to celebrate and exchange good wishes to all.

“As children, we have fond memories of Deepavali celebrations in Kerala where our families and relatives used to gather and decorate our home, prepare sweets, and create lasting memories,” adds Keerthana Syam.

The festival of Diwali is more than just a celebration for Indians. It is the time when the elders pass down the cultural heritage and values to the new generation.

“The act of lighting lamps together symbolises the shared desire to dispel darkness and negativity from our lives, reinforcing the strong family ties that make Diwali a time of love, unity, and cherished moments,” says Dr Natasha Syam.

On this Diwali let us be the guiding lamp that will dispel darkness and spread goodness and happiness to everyone around us. Be it in the office or in the family, let us rejoice and share the values of compassion, kindness, and generosity thereby creating harmony and a lasting impact on our relationships.

As we light up our homes and communities with the radiance of lamps and exchange warm greetings, Diwali serves as a reminder that no matter how challenging the circumstances, goodness and positivity ultimately triumph.

Wishing you all a prosperous and goodness-filled Diwali from Aurion family.