Launchpad For Success

Upper Canada College is an all-boys private school in the heart of Toronto, Canada. It was founded in 1829 by Sir Colborne and, since then, has been educating generations of leaders and innovators. UCC has approximately 1,200 students from senior kindergarten to Year 12, and 81 boys from Upper School community are in boarding.
UCC is where boys discover amazing learning experiences, inspirational faculty members, top-tier facilities, countless sports and clubs, and a wide range of supports that care for their academic, social and, emotional needs. The college has a great background of a lifelong network of friends and fellow alumni, willing to offer advice and support.
UCC’s world-renowned delivery of the IB Diploma Programme within this boutique setting gives grads an edge in terms of acceptance and success at top universities. It prepares them to meet the needs of global industries worldwide once they enter the workforce. The boarding graduates have strong ties to UCC, and it is common to hear them say: “It puts us ahead of the game.”
Andrew Turner, Director of Residential Life, says: “Hailing from 25 different countries, our boarders are encouraged to share their unique perspectives in all aspects of student life so that the entire UCC community may appreciate different world views. Truly, it’s an example of pluralism at its best.”
The boarding community also has many planned weekend activities, all designed to support their learning journeys.
